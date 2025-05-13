The Monster Hunter Now Fire Element Quests event is arriving soon, and it is designed to help players stock up on Fire equipment. The occasion, which will be accessible to all hunters who have completed the game's prologue, will feature monsters like Azure Rathalos, Galvenus, and Rathalos, who will drop more materials.

This article covers details of the Monster Hunter Fire Elemental Quests event.

Monster Hunter Now Fire Element Quests event: Duration, monster appearances, and more

Details of the Monster Hunter Now Fire Element Quests event are listed below:

Duration

The Monster Hunter Now Fire Element Quests event is arriving on May 19, 2025, at 9:00 am (local time). It will run till May 25, 2025, at 11:59 pm (local time).

Monster appearances

Silver Rathios will appear in forest and swamp habitats during the event. Apart from that, the following monsters will appear more frequently in corresponding habitats:

Azure Rathalos : This monster will appear more commonly in forest habitats .

: This monster will appear more commonly in . Glavenus : This monster will spawn more frequently in forest and desert habitats .

: This monster will spawn more frequently in and . Rathalos : This monster will appear more commonly in forest habitats .

: This monster will appear more commonly in . Aknosom : This monster is set to spawn more commonly in swamp and tundra habitats .

: This monster is set to spawn more commonly in and . Basarios : This monster will appear more commonly in desert habitats .

: This monster will appear more commonly in . Anjanath : This monster is set to appear more commonly in desert habitats .

: This monster is set to appear more commonly in . Akonson and Ajnakoth: These monsters will appear in normal numbers in forest habitats.

Hunt-a-thon points

Event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points will feature these monsters:

Silver Rathalos and Glavenus

Azure Rathalos and Glavenus

Rewards increases

The following reward increases will be featured in the Monster Hunter Now Fire Element Quests event:

50% more monster materials for slaying Silver Rathalos, Azure Rathalos, Glavenus, Rathalos, Aknosom, Basarios, or Anjanath. Players will get two of each material in the first and second slots of basic rewards.

Hunts at Hunt-a-thon points may grant 10 Rarity 1 materials of the target monster.

The occasion will also feature limited-time quests that reward the following:

Earth Crystals and other gatherable materials

Wyvern Gem Shard, Silver Rathalos Plate, Glavenus Plate, and other monster materials.

Zenny

Premium quests

The Monster Hunter Now Fire Element Quests event will feature premium quests, purchasable from the in-game shop. You can purchase them from May 19, 2025, to May 25, 2025, and they will remain active till June 19, 2025.

The premium quests and their rewards for Silver Rathios materials are as follows:

Quest Rewards (materials) Slay large monsters: 10 Silver Rathalos Plate × 1Silver Rathalos Scale × 25Silver Rathalos Wingtalon × 25 Slay large monsters: 20 Silver Rathalos Plate × 1Silver Rathalos Marrow × 15Silver Rathalos Tail × 15 Slay large monsters: 30 Silver Rathalos Plate × 1Silver Rathalos Primetalon × 10Silver Rathalos Primescale × 10 Slay large monsters: 50 Silver Rathalos Plate × 2

Premium quests for Galvenus materials are listed below:

Quest Rewards (materials) Slay large monsters: 10 Glavenus Plate × 1Glavenus Scale × 25Glavenus Shell × 25 Slay large monsters: 20 Glavenus Plate × 1Glavenus Bone × 15Glavenus Tailedge × 15 Slay large monsters: 30 Glavenus Plate × 1Glavenus Pyroshell × 10Glavenus Fang × 10 Slay large monsters: 50 Glavenus Plate × 2

Completing each of the premium quests will also grant 100 Hunter Rank Points, 50 Season Tier Points, and 5000 Zenny.

