Monster Hunter Now Fulgur Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 17, 2025 09:00 GMT
Check out these fresh armor and their skills (Image via Niantic)
Check out the fresh armor and their skills (Image via Niantic)

The Monster Hunter Now Fulgur Set is set to arrive with the Jaws of Flame and Thunder event. It features a new lineup of armor, weapons, and skills. The set also offers a new skill named Vital Thunder, which increases your weapon's thunder element depending on your health.

Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now Fulgur Set.

Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Fulgur Set

Here are all the armor and the skills that the Monster Hunter Now Fulgur Set features:

  • Fulgur Helm: Special Partbreaker (Level 2) and Special Boost (Level 1)
  • Fulgur Mail: Vital Thunder (Level 1) and Health Boost (Level 1)
  • Fulgur Vambraces: Vital Thunder (Level 2)
  • Fulgur Coil: Special Boost (Level 2) and Lock On (Level 1)
  • Fulgur Greaves: Concentration (Level 2) and Raw Power (Level 1)

Here's a look at all the weapons and the skills in the Monster Hunter Now Fulgur Set:

  • Fulguring Horn: Melody Effect - Defense Up, Evasion Distance Up, and Sonic Wave
  • Ending Fulgur: Shelling Type - Wide
  • Donnerbeil+: Phial Type - Power Phial
  • Fulgurshot: Ammo Type - Spread Thunder Ammo, Spread Thunder Ammo, and Thunder Ammo
  • Donnerkanone+: Ammo Type - Piercing Thunder Ammo and Spread Thunder Ammo
  • Fulguring Bow: Charged Shot - Rapid Level 2, Rapid Level 3, Spread Level 3, and Spread Level 4

Note that all the skills and weapons are those upgraded to Grade 8 or higher.

How to forge the Monster Hunter Now Fulgur Set

You need Fulgur Anjanath materials to forge the Fulgur Set. You receive these materials only when you defeat Fulgur Anjanath, which is a fresh monster that has arrived with the Jaws of Flame and Thunder event. It is skilled at accumulating electricity in the membranes of its mouth, bolstering its exterior.

During the Jaws of Flame and Thunder event, Fulgur Anjanath will appear on the field between August 22 and August 24, at 12 pm-1 pm, 5 pm-6 pm, and 9 pm-10 pm. It will also appear in Hunt-a-thons between August 22 and August 24, at 11:59 pm.

You can also take on limited-time quests during the event and defeat Fulgur Anjanath to receive extra rewards, such as Jaws of Flame, Thunder Medal, and more.

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

