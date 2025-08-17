Monster Hunter Now Fulgur Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

The Monster Hunter Now Fulgur Set is set to arrive with the Jaws of Flame and Thunder event. It features a new lineup of armor, weapons, and skills. The set also offers a new skill named Vital Thunder, which increases your weapon's thunder element depending on your health.Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now Fulgur Set.Also read: Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineupEverything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Fulgur SetHere are all the armor and the skills that the Monster Hunter Now Fulgur Set features:Fulgur Helm: Special Partbreaker (Level 2) and Special Boost (Level 1)Fulgur Mail: Vital Thunder (Level 1) and Health Boost (Level 1)Fulgur Vambraces: Vital Thunder (Level 2)Fulgur Coil: Special Boost (Level 2) and Lock On (Level 1)Fulgur Greaves: Concentration (Level 2) and Raw Power (Level 1)Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter NowHere's a look at all the weapons and the skills in the Monster Hunter Now Fulgur Set:Fulguring Horn: Melody Effect - Defense Up, Evasion Distance Up, and Sonic WaveEnding Fulgur: Shelling Type - WideDonnerbeil+: Phial Type - Power PhialFulgurshot: Ammo Type - Spread Thunder Ammo, Spread Thunder Ammo, and Thunder AmmoDonnerkanone+: Ammo Type - Piercing Thunder Ammo and Spread Thunder AmmoFulguring Bow: Charged Shot - Rapid Level 2, Rapid Level 3, Spread Level 3, and Spread Level 4Note that all the skills and weapons are those upgraded to Grade 8 or higher.Also read: Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills exploredHow to forge the Monster Hunter Now Fulgur SetYou need Fulgur Anjanath materials to forge the Fulgur Set. You receive these materials only when you defeat Fulgur Anjanath, which is a fresh monster that has arrived with the Jaws of Flame and Thunder event. It is skilled at accumulating electricity in the membranes of its mouth, bolstering its exterior.During the Jaws of Flame and Thunder event, Fulgur Anjanath will appear on the field between August 22 and August 24, at 12 pm-1 pm, 5 pm-6 pm, and 9 pm-10 pm. It will also appear in Hunt-a-thons between August 22 and August 24, at 11:59 pm.You can also take on limited-time quests during the event and defeat Fulgur Anjanath to receive extra rewards, such as Jaws of Flame, Thunder Medal, and more.More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:5 best builds in Monster Hunter NowNamielle in Monster Hunter Now: Everything you need to know