Monster Hunter Now Magnamalo: All abilities and weaknesses explored

A new Riftborne monster, Magnamalo, is coming your way in Monster Hunter Now. This beast won't be easily taken down, so you are advised to turn to Dimensional Links, Hunt-a-thons, and group hunts. This monster is found in Forest, Desert, Swamp, and Tundra. Defeating it will reward you with a new type of reward, i.e., Magnamalo items.
Read on to learn more about Magnamalo in Monster Hunter Now.
Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Everything you need to know about Magnamalo in Monster Hunter Now
Abilities
Magnamalo is shrouded by an armor-like carapace. It feeds on the bones of corpses and accumulates gas in its body, which resembles ghostly flames when emitted. If you attack the monster when it's surrounded by this gas, you will be struck by Hellfireblight, which inflicts you with a lethal explosion after a certain period.
Weakness
Magnamalo's weakness is Water.
Element
Magnamalo uses the Blast element.
You should try to defeat Magnamalo in the limited-time quests during the Assault of the Riftborne Magnamalo event coming on October 13, 2025, which will last until October 19, 2025. These quests include slaying Magnamalo and completing group hunts, and, in turn, offer Magnamalo materials. Here are some of the rewards that they offer:
- Magnamalo Scale × 100
- Magnamalo Shell × 50
- Magnamalo Tail × 20
- Magnamalo Horn × 20
- Magnamalo Blade × 10
- Magnamalo Plate × 10
Also read: Espinas set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored
Things to know about the Assault of the Riftborne Magnamalo event
Monsters
The Riftborne Magnamalo event will feature an increased appearance of the following monsters:
- Magnamalo
- Mizutsune
- Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
- Bazelgeuse
Teostra is the only Elder Dragon that will appear at Elder Dragon Interception points during the event.
Event effects
More rewards for Hunt-a-thons
- Yields two of each material in the basic slots' first and second basic rewards.
- Has a chance of yielding 10 extra Rarity 1 materials from the slain monster.
More rewards for Elder Dragon Interceptions
- Yields two of each material in basic rewards' first to fourth slots.
More rewards for group hunts
- Yields guaranteed the second slot of monster materials for group hunt rewards.
Also read: Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored
More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda: