Monster Hunter Now Magnamalo: All abilities and weaknesses explored

A new Riftborne monster, Magnamalo, is coming your way in Monster Hunter Now. This beast won't be easily taken down, so you are advised to turn to Dimensional Links, Hunt-a-thons, and group hunts. This monster is found in Forest, Desert, Swamp, and Tundra. Defeating it will reward you with a new type of reward, i.e., Magnamalo items.

Read on to learn more about Magnamalo in Monster Hunter Now.

Everything you need to know about Magnamalo in Monster Hunter Now

Magnamalo is coming to Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)

Abilities

Magnamalo is shrouded by an armor-like carapace. It feeds on the bones of corpses and accumulates gas in its body, which resembles ghostly flames when emitted. If you attack the monster when it's surrounded by this gas, you will be struck by Hellfireblight, which inflicts you with a lethal explosion after a certain period.

Weakness

Magnamalo's weakness is Water.

Element

Magnamalo uses the Blast element.

You should try to defeat Magnamalo in the limited-time quests during the Assault of the Riftborne Magnamalo event coming on October 13, 2025, which will last until October 19, 2025. These quests include slaying Magnamalo and completing group hunts, and, in turn, offer Magnamalo materials. Here are some of the rewards that they offer:

Magnamalo Scale × 100

Magnamalo Shell × 50

Magnamalo Tail × 20

Magnamalo Horn × 20

Magnamalo Blade × 10

Magnamalo Plate × 10

Things to know about the Assault of the Riftborne Magnamalo event

Assault of the Riftborne Magnamalo is coming in Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)

Monsters

The Riftborne Magnamalo event will feature an increased appearance of the following monsters:

Magnamalo

Mizutsune

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku

Bazelgeuse

Teostra is the only Elder Dragon that will appear at Elder Dragon Interception points during the event.

Event effects

More rewards for Hunt-a-thons

Yields two of each material in the basic slots' first and second basic rewards.

Has a chance of yielding 10 extra Rarity 1 materials from the slain monster.

More rewards for Elder Dragon Interceptions

Yields two of each material in basic rewards' first to fourth slots.

More rewards for group hunts

Yields guaranteed the second slot of monster materials for group hunt rewards.

