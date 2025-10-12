  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monster Hunter Now Magnamalo: All abilities and weaknesses explored

Monster Hunter Now Magnamalo: All abilities and weaknesses explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Oct 12, 2025 09:35 GMT
(Image via Niantic)
Defeat Magnamalo monster with this guide (Image via Niantic)

A new Riftborne monster, Magnamalo, is coming your way in Monster Hunter Now. This beast won't be easily taken down, so you are advised to turn to Dimensional Links, Hunt-a-thons, and group hunts. This monster is found in Forest, Desert, Swamp, and Tundra. Defeating it will reward you with a new type of reward, i.e., Magnamalo items.

Ad

Read on to learn more about Magnamalo in Monster Hunter Now.

Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Everything you need to know about Magnamalo in Monster Hunter Now

Magnamalo is coming to Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)
Magnamalo is coming to Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)

Abilities

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Magnamalo is shrouded by an armor-like carapace. It feeds on the bones of corpses and accumulates gas in its body, which resembles ghostly flames when emitted. If you attack the monster when it's surrounded by this gas, you will be struck by Hellfireblight, which inflicts you with a lethal explosion after a certain period.

Weakness

Magnamalo's weakness is Water.

Element

Magnamalo uses the Blast element.

You should try to defeat Magnamalo in the limited-time quests during the Assault of the Riftborne Magnamalo event coming on October 13, 2025, which will last until October 19, 2025. These quests include slaying Magnamalo and completing group hunts, and, in turn, offer Magnamalo materials. Here are some of the rewards that they offer:

Ad
  • Magnamalo Scale × 100
  • Magnamalo Shell × 50
  • Magnamalo Tail × 20
  • Magnamalo Horn × 20
  • Magnamalo Blade × 10
  • Magnamalo Plate × 10

Also read: Espinas set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

Things to know about the Assault of the Riftborne Magnamalo event

Assault of the Riftborne Magnamalo is coming in Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)
Assault of the Riftborne Magnamalo is coming in Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)

Monsters

Ad

The Riftborne Magnamalo event will feature an increased appearance of the following monsters:

  • Magnamalo
  • Mizutsune
  • Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
  • Bazelgeuse

Teostra is the only Elder Dragon that will appear at Elder Dragon Interception points during the event.

Event effects

More rewards for Hunt-a-thons

  • Yields two of each material in the basic slots' first and second basic rewards.
  • Has a chance of yielding 10 extra Rarity 1 materials from the slain monster.

More rewards for Elder Dragon Interceptions

  • Yields two of each material in basic rewards' first to fourth slots.
Ad

More rewards for group hunts

  • Yields guaranteed the second slot of monster materials for group hunt rewards.

Also read: Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications