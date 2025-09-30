Monster Hunter Now redemption code for Global Hunt Challenge (September 30, 2025)

To celebrate the Riftborne Deviljho's two-million slaying goal in Monster Hunter Now, Niantic is giving away some exciting rewards via a redemption code. It's valid only until October 31, 2025, and offers Zenny, Wander Orbs, and Weapon Refining Parts. Read on to learn how to get and use the latest Monster Hunter Now redemption code.Global Hunt Challenge offer redemption code in Monster Hunter Now (September 30, 2025)Here's how you can get the code:Step 1: Launch X on your device and search for the official MHN profile.Step 2: Visit the profile, go through the recent posts, and find the one offering the code.Step 3: Tap on the code featured in the caption. Doing so will redirect you to the title's official website.Step 4: Sign in by entering the credentials you use to log into the game.Completing these steps will reward you with the offered rewards.Here are the rewards that you will receive:Zenny x10,000Wander Orbs x10Weapon Refining Parts x10Also read: How to purchase the Premium PlanThings to know about Riftborne Deviljho monster in Monster Hunter NowRiftborne Deviljho monster arrived in-game on September 22, 2025. It has the same weaknesses as its regular version; however, it's tougher to defeat. The beast is found in Forest, Desert, and Swamp areas and possesses the Dragon element.Here are the recommended elements and skills to use when facing Riftborne Deviljho:ElementsThunderDragonPoisonSkillsThunder Attack/Dragon Attack/Poison AttackEvade ExtenderPartbreakerPursuitAlso read: Monster Hunter Now Espinas set: All armor, weapons, and skills exploredHere are some tips and tricks to defeat Riftborne Deviljho:When Deviljho becomes aggressive, its body swells, and its skin turns red. Inflict as much damage as possible in such a situation. Try to inflict Paralysis, Stun, or Sleep on the monster. If you do so, it will recoil, counterattack, and eventually topple.Once the beast falls, it will calm down, and its body will soften. Aim for its chest to deal as much damage as possible.To maximize your damage output against Riftborne Deviljho, pair your weapon's element with elemental attack skills.Use Evade Extender to dodge Riftborne Deviljho's wide-range breath attacks easily.Use Partbreaker to easily destroy Riftborne Deviljho's special parts.After you break Riftborne Deviljho's parts, the Pursuit skill boosts damage. So, try to aim for these breakable parts of the beast.Also read: Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills exploredMore articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:5 best builds in MHNNamielle in MHN: Everything you need to know