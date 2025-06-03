Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Climax event: Duration, rewards, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Climax event has been announced and is set to run for nine days. Starting on June 9, 2025, the event will be accessible to players who have completed the game's prologue. During its run, seasonal monsters like Ebony Odogragon, Galvenus, and Chatacabra will appear more frequently in the wild.

This article highlights the details of the Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Climax event.

Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Climax: All you need to know

As announced in the Monster Hunter Now June 2025 roadmap, Season 5 Climax is this month's second event. Its other details are as follows:

Duration

The Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Climax event is set to arrive on June 9, 2025, at 9 am (local time) and will be available until June 17, 2025, at 11:59 pm (local time).

Monster appearances

Wild

These monsters will appear more frequently in the corresponding habitats:

Ebony Odogaron : Swamp and tundra habitats

: Swamp and tundra habitats Glavenus : Forest and desert habitats

: Forest and desert habitats Chatacabra : Desert habitat

: Desert habitat Arzuros: Forest and swamp habitats

More monsters will appear in the field, and Ebony Charca will also spawn in low numbers in forest and desert habitats.

Hunt-a-thon

All Hunt-a-thon points will feature one of the following: Ebony Odogaron, Glavenus, Chatacabra, or Arzuros. These monsters may have 10-star difficulty.

Players with Hunter Rank 150 or higher can take on 10-star monsters

Elder Dragon Interceptions

During the Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Climax event, Elder Dragon Interception points will feature Chameleos Hunts from 6:15 am to 11:20 pm (local time).

Rewards

The event will feature the following reward increases:

Hunt-a-thons will feature a fifth reward slot with a 20% chance of granting Rarity 6 monsters when slaying an 8-star or higher monster.

In Elder Dragon Interceptions, the number of rewards granted for repelling a monster will be doubled. Players will receive two of each material in the first to fourth slots.

It will also feature limited-time quests that reward the following:

Earth Crystals and other gatherable materials

Chameleos Horn, Glavenus Plate, Wyvern Gem Shard, and other monster materials.

Driftstones

Players can stock up on Driftstones from the Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Climax event. Here are the details:

Slaying large monsters : May reward Mysterious Driftstone E, F, or G.

: May reward Mysterious Driftstone E, F, or G. Slaying Ebony Odogaron, Glavenus, Chatacabra, or Arzuros : Guaranteed to reward Mysterious Driftstone E, F, or G.

: Guaranteed to reward Mysterious Driftstone E, F, or G. Slaying or repelling Chameleos : Guaranteed to reward Mysterious Driftstone E, F, or G.

: Guaranteed to reward Mysterious Driftstone E, F, or G. Regular driftstones will not drop from the monsters listed above.

All other large monsters : May drop either a regular driftstone or a Mysterious Driftstone E, F, or G.

: May drop either a regular driftstone or a Mysterious Driftstone E, F, or G. Driftsmelting distance for driftstones will be reduced to 2.5 km.

Driftgems will require 5 km.

Premium quests

Players will be able to unlock premium quests during the Season 5 Climax event. These will be available in the shop till June 18, 2025. If purchased, the player will have until July 9, 2025, at 11:59 pm (local time) to complete them.

The Premium Quests for Chameleos are as follows:

Quest Rewards (materials) Slay or repel elder dragons: 1 Chameleos Horn × 1Chameleos Bone × 40Elder Dragon Blood × 5 Slay or repel elder dragons: 2 Chameleos Horn × 1Chameleos Hide × 40Elder Dragon Blood × 5 Slay or repel elder dragons: 3 Chameleos Horn × 1Chameleos Tail × 10Elder Dragon Blood × 10 Slay or repel elder dragons: 5 Chameleos Horn × 3

The Premium Quests for Galvenus are as follows:

Quest Rewards (materials) Slay large monsters: 10 Glavenus Plate × 1Glavenus Scale × 25Glavenus Shell × 25 Slay large monsters: 20 Glavenus Plate × 1Glavenus Bone × 15Glavenus Tailedge × 15 Slay large monsters: 30 Glavenus Plate × 1Glavenus Pyroshell × 10Glavenus Fang × 10 Slay large monsters: 50 Glavenus Plate × 2

Completing each of the Premium Quests in the tables above will also grant 100 Hunter Rank Points, 50 Season Tier Points, and 5,000 Zenny.

