Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Climax event: Duration, rewards, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Climax event has been announced and is set to run for nine days. Starting on June 9, 2025, the event will be accessible to players who have completed the game's prologue. During its run, seasonal monsters like Ebony Odogragon, Galvenus, and Chatacabra will appear more frequently in the wild.
Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Climax: All you need to know
As announced in the Monster Hunter Now June 2025 roadmap, Season 5 Climax is this month's second event. Its other details are as follows:
Duration
The Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Climax event is set to arrive on June 9, 2025, at 9 am (local time) and will be available until June 17, 2025, at 11:59 pm (local time).
Monster appearances
Wild
These monsters will appear more frequently in the corresponding habitats:
- Ebony Odogaron: Swamp and tundra habitats
- Glavenus: Forest and desert habitats
- Chatacabra: Desert habitat
- Arzuros: Forest and swamp habitats
More monsters will appear in the field, and Ebony Charca will also spawn in low numbers in forest and desert habitats.
Hunt-a-thon
All Hunt-a-thon points will feature one of the following: Ebony Odogaron, Glavenus, Chatacabra, or Arzuros. These monsters may have 10-star difficulty.
Players with Hunter Rank 150 or higher can take on 10-star monsters
Elder Dragon Interceptions
During the Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Climax event, Elder Dragon Interception points will feature Chameleos Hunts from 6:15 am to 11:20 pm (local time).
Rewards
The event will feature the following reward increases:
- Hunt-a-thons will feature a fifth reward slot with a 20% chance of granting Rarity 6 monsters when slaying an 8-star or higher monster.
- In Elder Dragon Interceptions, the number of rewards granted for repelling a monster will be doubled. Players will receive two of each material in the first to fourth slots.
It will also feature limited-time quests that reward the following:
- Earth Crystals and other gatherable materials
- Chameleos Horn, Glavenus Plate, Wyvern Gem Shard, and other monster materials.
Driftstones
Players can stock up on Driftstones from the Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Climax event. Here are the details:
- Slaying large monsters: May reward Mysterious Driftstone E, F, or G.
- Slaying Ebony Odogaron, Glavenus, Chatacabra, or Arzuros: Guaranteed to reward Mysterious Driftstone E, F, or G.
- Slaying or repelling Chameleos: Guaranteed to reward Mysterious Driftstone E, F, or G.
- Regular driftstones will not drop from the monsters listed above.
- All other large monsters: May drop either a regular driftstone or a Mysterious Driftstone E, F, or G.
- Driftsmelting distance for driftstones will be reduced to 2.5 km.
- Driftgems will require 5 km.
Premium quests
Players will be able to unlock premium quests during the Season 5 Climax event. These will be available in the shop till June 18, 2025. If purchased, the player will have until July 9, 2025, at 11:59 pm (local time) to complete them.
The Premium Quests for Chameleos are as follows:
The Premium Quests for Galvenus are as follows:
Completing each of the Premium Quests in the tables above will also grant 100 Hunter Rank Points, 50 Season Tier Points, and 5,000 Zenny.
