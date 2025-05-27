Monster Hunter Now June 2025: All event schedules and details explored

Niantic has recently released the Monster Hunter Now June 2025 schedule, briefing the community on upcoming events and challenges. For starters, the Even Happier Hunting event is returning and will kick off the June 2025 season. Afterward, the Season 5 Climax event will commence, offering players a chance to stock up on Rarity 6 monster materials.

Ad

Additionally, new weapons and monsters will arrive in the later seasons. For those curious, this article highlights the Monster Hunter Now June 2025 event schedule.

All upcoming events in the Monster Hunter Now June 2025 season

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

These events have been announced for the Monster Hunter Now June 2025 season:

1) Even Happier Hunting

Duration: From June 2 at 9 AM till June 8, 2025, at 11:59 PM, local time.

The Even Happier Hunting event is set to return for the Monster Hunter Now June 2025 season. This event grants players bonus rewards for hunts that are completed in a group.

During the June 2025 Even Happier Hunting event, Zinogre, Bazelgeuse, Aknosom, Volvidon, and Barroth will appear more frequently, and Elder Dragon Interception points will exclusively feature the elder dragon Nergigante. Additionally, Charge Blades will be boosted for this event.

Ad

2) Season 5 Climax Event

Duration: From June 9 at 9 AM to June 17, 2025, at 11:59 PM.

The Season 5 Climax event will feature an increased appearance of Glavenus, Ebony Odogaron, Chatacabra, and Arzuros. Additionally, Elder Dragon Interception points will feature the Elder Dragon Chameleos.

The Hunt-a-thons will feature a guaranteed fifth reward slot, which has a 20% chance of acquiring Rarity 6 Monster materials when slaying 8-star or stronger monsters.

3) Season 6 Kickoff Event

Duration: June 18 at 12 AM to June 28, 2025, at 2:59 PM.

Ad

The Monster Hunter Now Season 6 Kickoff Event is set to introduce numerous new monsters, including the Naracuga. Also, during the event, all the equipment forged using the materials collected by slaying monsters that debut this season will be boosted.

Also read: How to hunt Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now

4) Hunting Horn Training Quest

Duration: From June 19 at 12:00 AM till August 31, 2025, at 2:59 PM UTC.

A new weapon: The Hunting Horn is arriving in MH Now, and players will be able to unlock and upgrade it using the Hunting Horn Training Quests. In other Monster Hunter games, this weapon is used to stun enemies and may have a similar effect in MH Now.

Ad

5) Driftsmelting Bonanza! Event

Duration: From June 30 at 9:00 AM till July 6, 2025, at 11:59 PM.

The Driftsmelting Bonanza event is returning to the game and will feature new limited-time Driftstones. Typically, this event releases new skills and abilities.

The Driftsmelting Bonanza will feature an increased spawn rate of Mizutsune and Bazelgeuse monsters, and conclude the Monster Hunter Now June 2025 season.

Check out our other articles on Monster Hunter Now:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More