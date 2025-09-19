Monster Hunter Now Season 7: New monsters, skills, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Advent of the Exploration Base has arrived, bringing in new monsters like Espinas, Garangolm, and Lunagaron. The latest season is packed with events and the release of various other content gamers might have never seen before.
Read on to learn about all the content the patch has brought into the game.
Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All content of Monster Hunter Now Season 7 explored
New Monsters
The following new Monsters will appear in-game:
- Espinas (will scarcely appear on the field)
- Garangolm
- Lunagaron
Riftborne Deviljho appears
Deviljho will now appear as a new riftborn Monster, meaning it will now be possible to stylize the Deviljho weapons.
Style customization update
Weapons that have been sufficiently customized will now gain a special visual effect, and the stats that increase at each level will also be buffed.
Official release of Exploration Bases
Exploration Bases have finally arrived. The developer has also made some adjustments with privacy in mind and improved the ease of submitting exploration reports.
At Exploration Bases, Monsters outbreaks will occur regularly. And from September 26 to 28, 2025, Riftborne Deviljho will appear.
Also read: Monster Hunter Now Espinas set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored
Featured Monster Investigations
The fresh Featured Monster Investigation system allows players to encounter their desired Monster on the field with a higher probability.
Reduced Materials requirements for weapons
The amount of Materials required to forge and upgrade weapons has been reduced.
Here are the eligible monsters' materials used to forge or upgrade weapons:
- Great Jagras / Kulu-Ya-Ku / Pukei-Pukei / Paolumu / Legiana / Diablos / Rathalos / Banbaro / Tzitzi-Ya-Ku / Odogaron / Basarios / Khezu / Aknosom / Magnamalo / Lagombi / Volvidon / Somnacanth / Chatacabra / Arzuros / Great Wroggi / Bishaten / Beotodus
- Pink Rathian / Black Diablos / Azure Rathalos / Coral Pukei-Pukei / Nightshade Paolumu / Ebony Odogaron
Monster Unlock Quests
New Monster Unlock Quests feature the Monsters that were introduced with Season 6, including Great Wroggi, Bishaten, Beotodus, Fulgur Anjanath, and Nargacuga. Complete these quests to encounter the slain beasts on the field permanently. However, note that the Monster Unlock quests are accessible only when gamers complete the pre-season story.
New skills
Here are some new skills that the fresh armors introduced with Season 7 features:
- Pursuit: Increases the damage of an attack that breaks a body part for the first time during a hunt.
- Ballistics: Increases arrows or ammos' Critical Range.
- Reckless: Increases damage output but disables gamers from performing perfect evades.
- Defender: Protects the wielder from attacks that usually can't be blocked.
- Vital Fire: According to the wielder's remaining health, increases their weapon's fire element value.
- Vital Ice: According to the wielder's remaining health, increases their weapon's ice element value.
Also read: Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored
More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda: