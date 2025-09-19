  • home icon
Monster Hunter Now Season 7: New monsters, skills, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 19, 2025 08:13 GMT
A new season is here! (Image via Niantic)
A new season is here! (Image via Niantic)

The Monster Hunter Now Advent of the Exploration Base has arrived, bringing in new monsters like Espinas, Garangolm, and Lunagaron. The latest season is packed with events and the release of various other content gamers might have never seen before.

Read on to learn about all the content the patch has brought into the game.

All content of Monster Hunter Now Season 7 explored

New Monsters

The following new Monsters will appear in-game:

  • Espinas (will scarcely appear on the field)
  • Garangolm
  • Lunagaron

Riftborne Deviljho appears

Deviljho will now appear as a new riftborn Monster, meaning it will now be possible to stylize the Deviljho weapons.

Style customization update

Weapons that have been sufficiently customized will now gain a special visual effect, and the stats that increase at each level will also be buffed.

Official release of Exploration Bases

Exploration Bases have finally arrived. The developer has also made some adjustments with privacy in mind and improved the ease of submitting exploration reports.

At Exploration Bases, Monsters outbreaks will occur regularly. And from September 26 to 28, 2025, Riftborne Deviljho will appear.

Featured Monster Investigations

The fresh Featured Monster Investigation system allows players to encounter their desired Monster on the field with a higher probability.

Reduced Materials requirements for weapons

The amount of Materials required to forge and upgrade weapons has been reduced.

Here are the eligible monsters' materials used to forge or upgrade weapons:

  • Great Jagras / Kulu-Ya-Ku / Pukei-Pukei / Paolumu / Legiana / Diablos / Rathalos / Banbaro / Tzitzi-Ya-Ku / Odogaron / Basarios / Khezu / Aknosom / Magnamalo / Lagombi / Volvidon / Somnacanth / Chatacabra / Arzuros / Great Wroggi / Bishaten / Beotodus
  • Pink Rathian / Black Diablos / Azure Rathalos / Coral Pukei-Pukei / Nightshade Paolumu / Ebony Odogaron

Monster Unlock Quests

New Monster Unlock Quests feature the Monsters that were introduced with Season 6, including Great Wroggi, Bishaten, Beotodus, Fulgur Anjanath, and Nargacuga. Complete these quests to encounter the slain beasts on the field permanently. However, note that the Monster Unlock quests are accessible only when gamers complete the pre-season story.

New skills

Here are some new skills that the fresh armors introduced with Season 7 features:

  • Pursuit: Increases the damage of an attack that breaks a body part for the first time during a hunt.
  • Ballistics: Increases arrows or ammos' Critical Range.
  • Reckless: Increases damage output but disables gamers from performing perfect evades.
  • Defender: Protects the wielder from attacks that usually can't be blocked.
  • Vital Fire: According to the wielder's remaining health, increases their weapon's fire element value.
  • Vital Ice: According to the wielder's remaining health, increases their weapon's ice element value.
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

