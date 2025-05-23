Monster Hunter Now: Training Grounds, Trial Quests, and other new features coming soon

Monster Hunter Now's season 6 is just around the corner, and it is set to introduce several quality-of-life upgrades. These include a new game mode, Training Grounds, which will help players experiment with weapons and skills to find the pair that suits their playstyle. The Trial Quests feature will also go live with the update, allowing players to participate in various quests anytime and anywhere.

This article further highlights the upcoming Monster Hunter Now features.

New features coming in Monster Hunter Now Season 6

1) Training Grounds

Training Grounds in Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)

Training Grounds is an upcoming game mode where players can practice their weapons safely. This feature should be helpful as players must take on full-fledged monsters to try out their weapons and skills.

Accessing the Training Grounds will take hunters to a remote location with a punching bag, providing them a free environment to experiment with different weapons and skills.

2) Trial Quests

Trial Quests layout in MH Now (Image via Niantic)

Starting from Season 6, players can participate in Trial Quests. These are a set of missions, each with different conditions and objectives, that you must complete to earn Trial Tokens.

Notably, players can access Trial Quests at any time from the Quests Menu.

3) Hunting monsters that were spotted while moving

The June 2025 Season of Monster Hunter Now is set to introduce a feature that allows players to hunt monsters even after moving out of their access range. This addition will allow players to move to a comfortable spot before committing to a hunt.

To avail this feature, you must stay within a certain range of the monster and start the hunt within a specific period. Additionally, players can hunt a limited number of monsters daily using this feature.

4) New item for Monster Tracker

To help players hunt rare monsters like Silver Rathalos, Galvenus, and Bazelgeuse, Niantic added a complimentary item to the Monster Tracker. This item will help players track monsters otherwise untraceable by the Monster Tracker.

Using this tool, hunters can stock up on hard-to-find materials to quickly upgrade the equipment they have been waiting for. Additionally, this item will be distributed in the Supply Items

