Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration event: Schedule and events explored

The Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration will go live on July 9, 2025, and run until August 10, 2025. It will feature limited-time quests and a story wherein you will encounter Lucias. You can complete these quests to receive an exclusive hunter medal, layered equipment, and an exclusive guild card background. Furthermore, you can earn Meowstro-themed items, which are commodities from MH Puzzles, and use them in MH Now.

Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration.

Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration

Here is all the content the Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration will bring:

Limited-time quests

You can participate in limited-time quests that let you experience the MH Now x MH Puzzles crossover's story. Complete them to earn exciting rewards, such as MH Puzzles Head layered equipment.

Here are all the rewards:

Hunter medal: Wanderer from a Faraway Isle

Exclusive layered equipment: MH Puzzles Head

Exclusive guild card background: Wanderer from a Faraway Isle

Gatherable materials like Earth Crystals

Monster materials like Mizutsune Thick Purplefur and Gold Rathian Primescale

Zenny

Note that event quests will be available in the Special Quests tab for all hunters who have completed the prologue.

Exclusive packs

The Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration will also bring limited-time packs to the in-game shop and Web Store. They will arrive on July 9, 2025, and will be available until August 10, 2025.

Here are the packs that will arrive:

MH Puzzles pack

Bonus Gem × 1400

Potion × 5

Web Store-exclusive: Premium MH Puzzles Pack

Bonus Gem × 11000

Potion × 10

Special Carving Knife × 10

Ultra Hunting Ticket × 10

What we know about Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles

Monster Hunter Puzzle: Felyne is a puzzle game set in the whimsical world of Felynes. Here, you must take on monsters in match-3 puzzles to save the island. The more you complete quests for the Felynes, the more life you bring back to the once-desolate island.

