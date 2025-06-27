  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration event: Schedule and events explored

Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration event: Schedule and events explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Jun 27, 2025 07:44 GMT
The collab will bring many exciting events! (Image via Niantic)
The Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration will bring many exciting events! (Image via Niantic)

The Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration will go live on July 9, 2025, and run until August 10, 2025. It will feature limited-time quests and a story wherein you will encounter Lucias. You can complete these quests to receive an exclusive hunter medal, layered equipment, and an exclusive guild card background. Furthermore, you can earn Meowstro-themed items, which are commodities from MH Puzzles, and use them in MH Now.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration.

Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here is all the content the Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration will bring:

Limited-time quests

You can participate in limited-time quests that let you experience the MH Now x MH Puzzles crossover's story. Complete them to earn exciting rewards, such as MH Puzzles Head layered equipment.

Here are all the rewards:

  • Hunter medal: Wanderer from a Faraway Isle
  • Exclusive layered equipment: MH Puzzles Head
  • Exclusive guild card background: Wanderer from a Faraway Isle
  • Gatherable materials like Earth Crystals
  • Monster materials like Mizutsune Thick Purplefur and Gold Rathian Primescale
  • Zenny
Ad

Note that event quests will be available in the Special Quests tab for all hunters who have completed the prologue.

Also read: 5 best builds in Monster Hunter Now

Exclusive packs

The Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration will also bring limited-time packs to the in-game shop and Web Store. They will arrive on July 9, 2025, and will be available until August 10, 2025.

Here are the packs that will arrive:

MH Puzzles pack

Ad
  • Bonus Gem × 1400
  • Potion × 5

Web Store-exclusive: Premium MH Puzzles Pack

  • Bonus Gem × 11000
  • Potion × 10
  • Special Carving Knife × 10
  • Ultra Hunting Ticket × 10

Also read: Monster Hunter Now Chameleos Dragon: Everything you need to know

What we know about Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles

Ad

Monster Hunter Puzzle: Felyne is a puzzle game set in the whimsical world of Felynes. Here, you must take on monsters in match-3 puzzles to save the island. The more you complete quests for the Felynes, the more life you bring back to the once-desolate island.

Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now

More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications