Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration event: Schedule and events explored

The Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration will go live on July 9, 2025, and run until August 10, 2025. It will feature limited-time quests and a story wherein you will encounter Lucias. You can complete these quests to receive an exclusive hunter medal, layered equipment, and an exclusive guild card background. Furthermore, you can earn Meowstro-themed items, which are commodities from MH Puzzles, and use them in MH Now.
Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration.
Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration
Here is all the content the Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration will bring:
Limited-time quests
You can participate in limited-time quests that let you experience the MH Now x MH Puzzles crossover's story. Complete them to earn exciting rewards, such as MH Puzzles Head layered equipment.
Here are all the rewards:
- Hunter medal: Wanderer from a Faraway Isle
- Exclusive layered equipment: MH Puzzles Head
- Exclusive guild card background: Wanderer from a Faraway Isle
- Gatherable materials like Earth Crystals
- Monster materials like Mizutsune Thick Purplefur and Gold Rathian Primescale
- Zenny
Note that event quests will be available in the Special Quests tab for all hunters who have completed the prologue.
Exclusive packs
The Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles collaboration will also bring limited-time packs to the in-game shop and Web Store. They will arrive on July 9, 2025, and will be available until August 10, 2025.
Here are the packs that will arrive:
MH Puzzles pack
- Bonus Gem × 1400
- Potion × 5
Web Store-exclusive: Premium MH Puzzles Pack
- Bonus Gem × 11000
- Potion × 10
- Special Carving Knife × 10
- Ultra Hunting Ticket × 10
What we know about Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles
Monster Hunter Puzzle: Felyne is a puzzle game set in the whimsical world of Felynes. Here, you must take on monsters in match-3 puzzles to save the island. The more you complete quests for the Felynes, the more life you bring back to the once-desolate island.
