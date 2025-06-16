Players can expect PUBG Mobile x Transformers collaboration in the 3.9 update

Tencent Games recently revealed the arrival of the PUBG Mobile x Transformers collaboration in the upcoming 3.9 update. The crossover is expected to bring a new time-limited Transformer mode, just like the current Attack on Titan mode. Furthermore, fans can expect the mode to feature different elements of the Transformer world, such as an exciting lineup of automobiles and characters the saga is known for.
Read on to learn more about the exciting PUBG Mobile x Transformers collaboration arriving in the 3.9 update.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
What can you expect from the PUBG Mobile x Transformers collaboration?
The beta version of the imminent 3.9 update is expected to go live soon. In this beta test, you can catch a glimpse of the PUBG Mobile x Transformers collaboration.
The update will likely bring a few Transformers skins that can be obtained from the Spin Crates. According to the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, there could be sets themed around different characters of the Transformers world, such as Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Megatron, and vehicle skins themed around the automobiles these characters turn into.
The PUBG Mobile x Transformers collaboration will be a first-of-its-kind crossover, turning the PUBG Mobile gameplay into the well-known Autobots-versus-Decepticons arena. More information about this collaboration will arrive soon. So, stay tuned by following Sportskeeda.
