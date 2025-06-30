Supercell announces upcoming Clash of Clans Crafted Defenses changes

The Clash of Clans Crafted Defenses feature was launched as part of the game's June 2025 update. It brought three unique defenses to the Town Hall 17 bases: Flame Spinner, Hook Tower, and Crusher Mortar. Following recent community feedback, the developers announced plans to adjust this system ahead of the next "Inside the Builder's Hut" episode on the game's official YouTube channel.

This article highlights these changes and gives some information about these defenses.

Upcoming changes to Clash of Clans Crafted Defenses

The first change includes the extension of the ongoing Crafted Defenses season. Instead of ending in the next few weeks, it’ll now last until after the Clash of Clans World Finals in early November. The exact date is still under wraps, but you’ll have a lot more time to upgrade, experiment, and perfect your defense setups.

Meanwhile, the second change is related to the temporary nature of the Clash of Clans Crafted Defenses. While full details aren’t public yet, the devs confirmed they’re working on a solution to make your efforts permanent, which will help you maintain progression despite the conclusion of the crafting phase.

What are Crafted Defenses in Clash of Clans?

Three new defenses

The Clash of Clans Crafted Defenses are a unique feature exclusive to Town Hall 17, allowing you to build, upgrade, and customize powerful temporary defenses through the Crafting Station. In each crafting phase, which typically lasts around three months, you get access to three different defenses.

The current lineup includes the Hook Tower, which pulls and stuns enemy troops from a distance, the Flame Spinner, which unleashes a continuous burst of fire damage to both ground and air units, and the Crusher Mortar, which delivers powerful area damage to crush clustered ground troops.

Each defense can be tailored by upgrading its modules, like hitpoints, damage, or burst fire. Only one Crafted Defense can be active on your base at a time, but you’re free to swap them between battles.

