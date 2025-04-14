Supercell hints at Brawl Stars Hypercharge for Kenji and Griff

Supercell has subtly hinted at upcoming Brawl Stars Hypercharge abilities for two prominent Brawlers: Kenji and Griff. These sneaky revelations were tucked into a recent Brawl Stars community event video uploaded to the game's official YouTube channel. Following the earlier pattern of sneak peeks, fans believe that these Brawl Stars Hypercharges will be released in the upcoming Brawl Talk update at the end of April 2025.

This article highlights the contents of the uploaded Brawl Stars video, explaining what was revealed about Kenji and Griff's new abilities.

Brawl Stars Hypercharge for Kenji and Griff revealed

Griff is an Epic rarity Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Kenji’s Hypercharge was briefly shown at the 1:16 min timestamp in a recent official teaser video. While Kenji is considered a “B-tier” assassin in the current meta, the community speculates that a powerful Brawl Stars Hypercharge could push him back into top-tier viability.

Concept designs suggest that Kenji might gain an additional set of precise circular slashes after using his Super, potentially performing eight total slashes in a destructive area-of-effect pattern. Some fans have also proposed that his Hypercharge could break obstacles and stun enemies in its path, making him extremely dangerous.

Shortly after Kenji's reveal, Griff’s Hypercharge appeared in the same clip, prompting similar excitement and concern. Griff has been a relatively balanced brawler who has dipped in and out of viability in the past few metas. His Super, once a chainable powerhouse, has been toned down, but a Hypercharge could change that drastically.

Popular fan theories suggest that Griff's Hypercharge will allow his Super to hypnotize or stun his opponents. Another concept is that it might pull enemies to exert a 360-degree card explosion to hurt all nearby enemies.

Details on the community event

Apart from the hints at the upcoming Brawl Stars Hypercharges, the video also revealed the details of the latest community event. Launched with the phrase "Play to Win", this is a unique event in the game's history.

During this event, players can rack up takedowns with no limit on the rewards (including the coveted Mega Trophy Box), allowing them to unlock exclusive content such as Legendary Pins and Hypercharge Skins. This P2W event in Brawl Stars runs until April 23, 2025, and marks Supercell's first implementation of an uncapped reward system for takedowns.

