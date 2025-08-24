Ubisoft reveals new "The Division Resurgence" details at Gamescom 2025

Ubisoft has revealed new gameplay details for The Division Resurgence at Gamescom 2025, where brand director Louis shared some insights. You will get a customized mobile version of the famous Division series, where you will deal with shorter missions and daily tasks to progress and complete larger objectives. Louis also confirmed that the next beta test is planned for September 2025.On that note, this article reveals the new details of this mobile game.Overview and storyline of The Division ResurgenceThe brand director introduced the game as an online multiplayer RPG that adapts the classic looter-shooter formula for mobile devices. He explained that you can fully customize touch controls, resize buttons, or even use a controller at launch. Activities are designed with mobile sessions in mind, meaning you will get shorter open-world tasks to contribute to the main story-driven missions.He also confirmed that the mobile version follows the same canonical storyline as the PC titles The Division and The Division 2. You will witness the activation of the first wave of agents, where you will be required to help the Manhattan settlements as they struggle to survive the aftermath of the Dollar Flu crisis. Furthermore, melting snow effects will be added.Also read: 3 features The Division Resurgence should implement from BGMICommunity feedback and new test datesRegistration is open (Image via Ubisoft)The development team emphasized how your feedback has already shaped the game. Past play tests led to reworked tutorials, better balance, and improved progression pacing. Following this trend, they will enhance the game further through your feedback in future tests.Meanwhile, they have revealed the closed test dates for The Division Resurgence, which will begin in September 2025. This game will be available on both iOS and Android devices in the eligible countries.Alongside the mobile version, the development team has provided some updates on their PC game, The Division 2, at Gamescom. A new game mode, Survivor, will be introduced to bring back the harsh, wintry climate that was initially part of the first franchise game.Furthermore, an Elite Task Force (ETF) is currently being assembled to test and improve the game based on community feedback.Check out more articles related to the game:Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence detailsAll compatible devices for the gameAll pre-registration rewards for the game