The Division 2 Gamescom livestream summary: Survivors, Resurgence, and more

The Division 2 Gamescom livestream on August 21 and 22 discussed the franchise, its progress, and its future. Alongside this, we finally got an update about the infamous snowy concept art teaser that the game's official X page shared some time ago.

This article will provide a summary of the The Division 2 Gamescom livestream and all the key points that fans should know.

Summary of The Division 2 Gamescom livestream

Elite Task Force

During the Gamescom livestream, The Division 2's Creative Director talked extensively about the community and how feedback is an important part of development. He also stated that the Elite Task Force Program will be refreshed, and will provide an opportunity for the dedicated players to engage directly with the development team behind The Division 2.

QR code to register for ETF (Image via Ubisoft)

Players can also visit the registration link here to sign up for the Elite Task Force and assist the franchise with its future in the upcoming years.

The Division 2: Survivors

The popular snow teaser was finally addressed in the Gamescom livestream to be an upcoming project within The Division 2. Magnus Jansén returns for this project in the same role that he had in The Division: the Creative Director.

Concept art for The Division 2: Survivors (Image via Ubisoft)

The Division 2: Survivors will bring the Survival mode from The Division to DC with an updated survival extraction experience. The project is still in the early stages of development. And yet, during the Gamescom livestream, the development team maintained that they strive for transparency and to keep the community updated and involved in its progress.

The Division Resurgence

The Division Resurgence is an upcoming free-to-play mobile RPG shooter MMO that intends to bridge the narrative gap between the two Division titles. It will take players back to the streets of Manhattan, set several months after the events of The Division.

Yannick Banchereau and Louis Trupin in the Gamescom livestream (Image via Ubisoft)

Closed testing sessions for both iOS and Android users are set to commence in September, and fans can sign up by going to the game's official webpage.

The Division Franchise Roadmap

During the two days of livestreams at Gamescom, The Division Franchise Roadmap was shared to highlight what is coming in the two remaining seasons of Year 7, as well as further updates. The names for the Y7S2 and Y7S3 were revealed as The Pact and Mutiny, respectively. Additionally, stuff like companion AI was also discussed to be arriving with the later seasons this year.

The Division Franchise Roadmap (Image via Ubisoft)

The Division Resurgence closed tests will be held between these two seasons; players can sign up for them as mentioned previously. Lastly, March 2026 was highlighted to be a special time, as it will celebrate 10 years of The Division franchise. Fans can expect surprises along with a big celebration during this anniversary.

