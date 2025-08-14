The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2: New endgame content, gear sets, seasonal modifiers, and more

The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2 is right around the corner, and it is set to introduce a variety of new content. This includes additions to permanent endgame content, new global modifiers, fresh gear sets, and more. All of this is accessible for early preview and playtesting via The Division 2 Public Test Server. Ubisoft's MMO looter-shooter is in its home stretch for Y7S1 Crossroads, and Agents are naturally excited to see everything that is coming in the upcoming season.

Ad

This article will take a look at all The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2 content, like permanent additions, gear sets, global modifiers, and more.

Note: This information is acquired from the Public Test Server for The Division 2. The item descriptions and statistics are subject to change before they hit live servers.

The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2: Retaliation

Retaliation is the new endgame content coming to The Division 2 in Year 7 Season 2. It will be a permanent addition, revolving around territory control against various factions. Here is how it will work:

Ad

Trending

Each faction in the Retaliation content will have its own Agitation Meter. This can be filled up by killing enemies of that particular faction, taking Control Points, or doing open-world activities in general.

Once the meter fills up, a Retaliation phase will begin, which will mark one Named Zone for takeover with a limited time countdown before it is completely captured by the faction.

Players can initiate the Retaliation phase, which starts a retake timer and teleports you to the zone's safe house.

Agents and their groups are required to take over Control Points and kill enemies of this faction, each of which will add to the retake timer.

During the Retaliation phase, there will be various ways to extend the timer, such as Maneuvers and other specific mechanics.

Among these other mechanics is Kill Squads, who may appear in order to hunt Agents and their squads. Defeating them will not only extend the retake timer but also drop blueprints for Exotic items.

Ad

New Retaliation endgame activity in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Note that abandoning a Retaliation will give the Named Zone to the enemy faction. Additionally, Retaliation will be present in all maps, ie, DC, New York, and Brooklyn.

Ad

Control Point retake mechanics

The Control Points in the Retaliation phase will be an enhanced version of default CPs, and they will feature three waves of enemies with difficulties related to the global Alert Level.

Alert Level 1 - Normal

Alert Level 2 - Hard

Alert Level 3 - Challenging

Alert Level 4 - Heroic

As usual, a higher difficulty level will grant more experience points (XP) for both Agents and Modifiers.

Targeted farming of Exotic blueprints

Thanks to the Retaliation mechanics, Agents will be able to earn Exotic blueprints and directly craft them. Each faction will have its own separate loot pools of Exotic blueprints that players can choose from.

Ad

Agents need to take down Kill Squads for a chance to get an Exotic blueprint via loot drops. After successfully completing a Retaliation phase, players have a chance to earn an extra blueprint from an extra loot pool.

Retaliation materials in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Crafting Exotics using these blueprints will require Retaliation-specific materials that have unique names and visuals and can be earned from Retaliation-based events. These materials can be converted to Broken SHD Watches to exchange them for Retaliation materials of other blueprints, allowing players to work towards obtaining Exotics that are different from their current faction's Retaliation loot pool.

Ad

Players can create Exotic Caches for both the WONY and Brooklyn Kill Squads (Rolers and Cleaners) blueprint pools to target Exotics associated with these factions. This makes certain blueprints available to all players, regardless of whether they have the relevant DLCs.

Maneuvers

Maneuvers are optional challenges that Agents will be able to undertake during the Retaliation phase. They will help add extra time to the retake clock and also reward players. Furthermore, these challenges will be separate for each player in a squad. Dying during the retake phase can also make the retake clock tick down, so it's best to make every opportunity count.

Ad

Also read: The Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2: How to get the new Mask

The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2: Seasonal modifiers

Global Modifier

To highlight the new Retaliation endgame activity in The Division 2 Y7S2, the Global Modifier for this season will also be based around territory control. This modifier will be called "Divide and Conquer," and it will work as follows:

+X% Rate of Fire for each Named Zone that is contested, up to a maximum of 30%.

+X% Rate of Fire and +Y% Damage for each Named Zone under complete SHD control, up to a maximum of 30% ROF and +30% Weapon Damage.

Ad

Global Modifier for The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

These bonuses will apply to eleven Named Zones in DC, four in New York, and two in Brooklyn. They will scale evenly based on the number of zones so as to provide a seamless experience across all maps.

Ad

All Active Modifiers and their bonuses

The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2 will introduce five Active Modifiers, all of which can be upgraded by completing Retaliation against specific factions and eliminating enemies. Let us go through all of them:

Spiced Up (Hyenas)

All of your Armor is stripped in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2.

For the duration of this modifier, you cannot aim down sights or repair armor.

In return, each successful hit on an enemy adds a stacking Weapon Damage bonus and recovers some Health.

You also gain a boost to Health, Reload Speed, and Movement Speed.

Upgrade to Level 5: When you press the input again, or when the timer ends, replenish Armor proportional to your current Health.

Ad

Advanced Materiel (True Sons)

Your Skills gain extra Skill Tiers, and your Signature Weapons gain a Weapon Damage boost against regular enemies. This boost is multiplied by 1.5 against Named Enemies.

Additionally, Signature Weapons gain a Rate of Fire boost and a Reload Speed boost, and while the effect is active, every reload automatically refills the magazine to full.

Kills with Signature Weapons or Skills add 3s to the modifier’s duration.

Upgrade to Level 5: Specialization Skills are Overcharged while the ability is active.

Ad

All Active Modifiers in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Zealot (Outcasts)

Ad

On activation, gain 15 stacks of Zealot, each one granting Weapon Damage and Damage Reduction boosts.

After 10 seconds, you begin losing 1 stack per second, and the stack consumption rate increases every 10 seconds. Eliminating hostiles restores Zealot stacks.

Upon reaching 0 stacks, a damaging EMP explosion is triggered at your location, leaving you at 1 Health. For each enemy hit by the explosion, recover Armor and Health.

Upgrades to Level 5: For each stack consumed, the EMP explosion’s damage increases by +2%.

Ad

Say Cheese (Rikers)

Blind hostiles in a cone in front of you.

Holding a shield when triggering this modifier increases the range and radius of the Blinding effect.

Eliminating Blinded enemies reduces the cooldown of the modifier.

Upgrades to Level 3: Eliminating hostiles while using a shield reduces the cooldown by 1s.

Sanitation (Cleaners)

On activation, set enemies within a radius on fire in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2.

While the modifier is active, each unique enemy set on fire adds 1 stack of Sanitation, which grants extra damage to Burning enemies, up to a maximum.

2+ stacks: For each enemy currently Burning, repair Armor every second.

3+ stacks: Critical hits inflict Burning on enemies.

Upgrades to Level 3: Each kill on a Burning enemy adds 3 seconds to the duration.

Ad

All Passive Modifiers

Here is a list of all the universal Passive Modifiers for The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2:

Assault - “Stepping Stone” : Killing an Assault archetype enemy with a headshot instantly refills your magazine with Hollow Point Ammo.

: Killing an Assault archetype enemy with a headshot instantly refills your magazine with Hollow Point Ammo. Thrower - “Batter Up”: Any time a grenade lands within 5 meters of you, it is destroyed automatically. This effect has a 45-second cooldown. While on cooldown, the explosion radius of your grenades is increased by 100% (doubled).

Any time a grenade lands within 5 meters of you, it is destroyed automatically. This effect has a 45-second cooldown. While on cooldown, the explosion radius of your grenades is increased by 100% (doubled). Sniper - “Compromised”: While you are in cover, your headshot damage against Snipers is increased by +100%. If you hit a Sniper while they are in cover, they are forced to leave cover.

While you are in cover, your headshot damage against Snipers is increased by +100%. If you hit a Sniper while they are in cover, they are forced to leave cover. Tank - “Rupert’s Tear” : Breaking any piece of a Tank’s armor causes all other armor pieces to break instantly. For each armor piece broken this way, enemies within 15 meters are inflicted with Bleed for 2 seconds.

: Breaking any piece of a Tank’s armor causes all other armor pieces to break instantly. For each armor piece broken this way, enemies within 15 meters are inflicted with Bleed for 2 seconds. Rusher - “Keep Out”: Rushers are staggered if you shoot them from within 10 meters. When this happens, you gain +20% Movement Speed for 10 seconds.

Ad

All passive modifiers in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

And this is a list of all the faction-specific Passive Modifiers for The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2:

Ad

Hyenas Shield - “Unfriendly Fire” : Shooting a Hyena’s Shield deflects your bullets, dealing 50% of the damage to each enemy within a radius around the shield user.

: Shooting a Hyena’s Shield deflects your bullets, dealing 50% of the damage to each enemy within a radius around the shield user. True Sons - Immobilizer : Breaking the Immobilizer’s weak point applies foam to enemies within 20 meters, immobilizing them temporarily.

: Breaking the Immobilizer’s weak point applies foam to enemies within 20 meters, immobilizing them temporarily. Outcasts - Scorcher : Breaking the Scorcher’s gas canister ignites enemies within 7 meters. These enemies burn until they die.

: Breaking the Scorcher’s gas canister ignites enemies within 7 meters. These enemies burn until they die. Cleaners – Controller : Destroying the Controller’s drone automatically breaks its user’s weak point and shocks both the Controller and nearby enemies.

: Destroying the Controller’s drone automatically breaks its user’s weak point and shocks both the Controller and nearby enemies. Rikers – Leader: When the Leader is killed, all enemies benefiting from their bonus health receive a Bleed effect. You also gain a +20% bonus armor when this happens.

Ad

Hostile Countermeasures

In The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2 Global Modifiers, enemies will get specific behavioral changes. These are as follows:

Out of Mind: A speed and rate-of-fire (ROF) boost that increases over time if the enemy is not damaged.

A speed and rate-of-fire (ROF) boost that increases over time if the enemy is not damaged. Wedge: Boosts damage for the enemy and nearby allies, scaling with ally count.

Boosts damage for the enemy and nearby allies, scaling with ally count. Overwatch: Grants Overheal to the affected enemies while their gadget is deployed.

Also read: The Division 2 Week 12 Manhunt guide: Scout 12 HVT objectives and solutions

Ad

The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2: New gear and named items

The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2 will introduce one brand set, one gear set, and three named items. Let us go over the new gear set, Tipping Scales, and all its details below:

2 Pieces equipped : +30% Mag Size

: +30% Mag Size 3 Pieces equipped : +30% LMG Damage

: +30% LMG Damage 4 Pieces equipped unlock a new unique Talent.

unlock a new unique Talent. Talent “ Throttle Control ”- Shooting builds stacks to a max of 50. Each stack provides +0.5% Weapon Handling and +2% Critical Hit Damage. Lose 6 stacks per second while not shooting. No stacks are lost if an enemy is "Suppressed."

”- Shooting builds stacks to a max of 50. Each stack provides +0.5% Weapon Handling and +2% Critical Hit Damage. Lose 6 stacks per second while not shooting. No stacks are lost if an enemy is "Suppressed." Chest piece – Talent Sustainability : Increase the maximum number of stacks from 50 to 75.

: Increase the maximum number of stacks from 50 to 75. Backpack – Talent Snowball: Increase the Critical Hit Damage received per stack from 2% to 4%.

Ad

New Tipping Scales gear set in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Let us have a look at the new brand set, titled Urban Lookout, coming in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2:

Ad

1 Piece equipped : +10% Accuracy

: +10% Accuracy 2 Pieces equipped : +5% Skill Efficiency

: +5% Skill Efficiency 3 Pieces equipped : +30% MMR Damage

: +30% MMR Damage Named Chest Piece “ Sleight ” – Talent Perfect Protected Reload : Grants +40% bonus armor while reloading. Grants 0-30% of your armor as bonus armor to all other allies when they are reloading, based on your Blue core attribute.

” – Talent : Grants +40% bonus armor while reloading. Grants 0-30% of your armor as bonus armor to all other allies when they are reloading, based on your Blue core attribute. Named Holster “Spot-on” – Perfect Attribute +38% Accuracy

Urban Lookout in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Lastly, here are two new Named Weapons and a Talent:

Ad

Achilles USC .45 ACP: Talent “ Perfect Soft Spot ” - Destroying a Weakpoint grants 24% Weapon Damage for 15s.

” Destroying a Weakpoint grants 24% Weapon Damage for 15s. Instigator – Custom M44: Talent “ Perfect Soft Spot ”- Destroying a Weakpoint grants 24% Weapon Damage for 15s.

“ ”- Destroying a Weakpoint grants 24% Weapon Damage for 15s. Soft Spot Weapon Talent -Destroying a Weakpoint grants 19% Weapon Damage for 15s.

The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2: Expertise limit

The upcoming season in The Division 2 will limit the Expertise level to 30 so that players don't outpace the challenge that the game offers. This should allow for a set end-goal power level for Agents without constantly having to worry about catching up to the Expertise level.

Ad

For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More