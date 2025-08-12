The Division 2 Week 12 Manhunt guide: Scout 12 HVT objectives and solutions

Finally, The Division 2 Week 12 Manhunt is here, and it unveils a few interesting things. The final Scout objective of the Season Crossroads reveals the secret identity of the manhunt target. It also unlocks the season finale mission, which can be played in Master Difficulty to unlock the brand new Tinkerer Exotic.
However, in this article, we will only guide you through all the challenges of The Division 2 Week 12 Manhunt.
The Division 2 Week 12 Manhunt HVT objectives and how to complete them
Let us take a look at all the challenges required to complete the final Scout objectives of The Division 2 Year 7 Season 1 Crossroads in:
- Complete three Invaded Missions
- Complete one Invaded Stronghold
- Take down the Bounty target, Alec "Prospero" Thorpe
1) Complete Invaded Missions
The first set of challenges for the final week of The Division 2 Manhunt is the most time consuming. Players must complete three different Invaded Missions. To expedite the process, you may lower difficulty, as it doesn't affect the overall Manhunt's outcome.
However, it is worth noting that the three invaded missions should be linked to a Stronghold, so we can have an easier time tackling the second objective.
2) Complete an Invaded Stronghold
If you've completed three Invaded Missions tied to an Invaded Stronghold, you can jump straight into the second set of objectives. This requires going through a Stronghold at any difficulty. This mission can also be sped up completing it at a lower difficulty, even while running solo.
Also read: The Division 2 Stretch Goals (August 19, 2025): Lexington, Eagle Bearer, and more items up for grabs
3) Take down Prospero
Prospero is the last bounty and HVT (High Value Target) of The Division 2 Week 12 Manhunt. His bounty can be found in the Federal Triangle district just East of the DC Headquarters. This particular target and his team will feature a Hard difficulty level, which can easily be tackled alone if you have an SHD watch running.
However, if the target or the teams before reaching Prospero present any problems, you can always call for backup so that other Agents can provide backup.
