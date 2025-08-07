The Division 2 Stretch Goals (August 19, 2025): Lexington, Eagle Bearer, and more items up for grabs

In a recent post on the game's official X handle, The Division 2 Stretch Goals for the Crossroads season were announced. This limited-time expansion of the season pass offers special caches with a chance to win exclusive rewards. Following the success of the Brooklyn DLC, several returning players complained about missing out on limited-time named item drops like the Lexington AR and Turmoil kneepads.Therefore, in a developer livestream, Creative Director Yannick Banchereau confirmed that limited-time named items will be returning. And finally, with The Division 2 Stretch Goals for the Crossroads season, gamers have the opportunity to grab one of the most sought-after assault rifles.This article explores The Division 2 Stretch Goals (August 19, 2025), how it works, and all available rewards.How does The Division 2 Stretch Goals work?The Division 2 Stretch Goals, set to arrive on August 19, 2025, is a global event that expands the Season Pass and introduces an extra page with 10 more levels. This event effectively increases the pass without any necessary purchases.Tom Clancy's The Division @TheDivisionGameLINKStretch Goals return August 19. For the first time, event-limited Named Items like Lexington AR and Turmoil Kneepads are in the drop pool! Full info in our article 👉These are looping tiers, which means after reaching level 110, players will again be able to acquire the reward for tier 101. This mechanic will be available as long as the event is live.How to progress the Stretch Goals season pass levelsThe 10 additional levels work similarly to Season Pass levels. This means players are required to complete activities that offer Season Pass XP. These include Seasonal Journey, Priority Objectives, and Projects. Players will not be able to purchase Season Pass levels beyond level 100.The Lexington is a sought-after AR in The Division 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)In addition to this, Season Pass XP modifier events will not influence the XP gain of the The Division 2 Stretch Goals levels. This event will feature the default XP gain rate.List of all rewards up for grabsThe Division 2 Stretch Goals offers limited-time Summer Swarm Caches that are guaranteed to drop seasonal items, along with crafting resources. Additionally, there are chance-based drops for the following categories.Here are all Vanity items in Summer Swarm Caches (High drop chance per cache):Wasp Warrior Outfit - 5 dropsArm Patches - 4 dropsWeapon Skins - 2 dropsWasp Warrior Trinket Backpack TrophyThese are the Seasonal items and Exotics (Moderate drop chance per cache):Pakhan LMGNimble HolsterNemesis MMRLiberty PistolChatterbox SMG (slightly increased drop rate)Dodge City Gunslinger's HolsterRidgeway's Pride Chest PieceHere are all the Named items (Moderate drop chance per cache):Lexington AR (slightly increased drop rate)Turmoil KneepadsCaretaker ARShield Splinterer ARHunter-Killer Chest PieceHuntsman ARFirst Sight ARSleigher SMGSlingshot SMGOh Carol MMRHandbasket MMRThe Harvest PistolChill Out MaskFestive Delivery BackpackSnow Machine KneepadsThe exclusive Exotic items (Low drop chance per cache) are:Regulus PistolEagle Bearer ARRavenous RifleBighorn AROuroboros SMGProvocator Chest PieceBirdie's Quick Fix BackpackFor more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:St Elmo's Engine and Striker armor nerfSHD Exposed guideTextile vendor guideHow to reroll an Exotic weaponIs The Division 2 on Game Pass?How to get the Craver MaskHow to get the Lumen MaskHow to get the Merry MaskHow to get The Catalyst Exotic Mask