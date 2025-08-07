The Division 2 Stretch Goals (August 19, 2025): Lexington, Eagle Bearer, and more items up for grabs

  • home icon
By Sankalpa Das
Published Aug 07, 2025 20:33 GMT
The Division 2 Stretch Goals Crossroads Season key art.
The Lexington AR and several other exclusive items will return in the The Division 2 Stretch Goals event (Image via Ubisoft)

In a recent post on the game's official X handle, The Division 2 Stretch Goals for the Crossroads season were announced. This limited-time expansion of the season pass offers special caches with a chance to win exclusive rewards. Following the success of the Brooklyn DLC, several returning players complained about missing out on limited-time named item drops like the Lexington AR and Turmoil kneepads.

Therefore, in a developer livestream, Creative Director Yannick Banchereau confirmed that limited-time named items will be returning. And finally, with The Division 2 Stretch Goals for the Crossroads season, gamers have the opportunity to grab one of the most sought-after assault rifles.

This article explores The Division 2 Stretch Goals (August 19, 2025), how it works, and all available rewards.

How does The Division 2 Stretch Goals work?

The Division 2 Stretch Goals, set to arrive on August 19, 2025, is a global event that expands the Season Pass and introduces an extra page with 10 more levels. This event effectively increases the pass without any necessary purchases.

These are looping tiers, which means after reaching level 110, players will again be able to acquire the reward for tier 101. This mechanic will be available as long as the event is live.

How to progress the Stretch Goals season pass levels

The 10 additional levels work similarly to Season Pass levels. This means players are required to complete activities that offer Season Pass XP. These include Seasonal Journey, Priority Objectives, and Projects. Players will not be able to purchase Season Pass levels beyond level 100.

The Lexington is a sought-after AR in The Division 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
In addition to this, Season Pass XP modifier events will not influence the XP gain of the The Division 2 Stretch Goals levels. This event will feature the default XP gain rate.

List of all rewards up for grabs

The Division 2 Stretch Goals offers limited-time Summer Swarm Caches that are guaranteed to drop seasonal items, along with crafting resources. Additionally, there are chance-based drops for the following categories.

Here are all Vanity items in Summer Swarm Caches (High drop chance per cache):

  • Wasp Warrior Outfit - 5 drops
  • Arm Patches - 4 drops
  • Weapon Skins - 2 drops
  • Wasp Warrior Trinket Backpack Trophy

These are the Seasonal items and Exotics (Moderate drop chance per cache):

  • Pakhan LMG
  • Nimble Holster
  • Nemesis MMR
  • Liberty Pistol
  • Chatterbox SMG (slightly increased drop rate)
  • Dodge City Gunslinger's Holster
  • Ridgeway's Pride Chest Piece

Here are all the Named items (Moderate drop chance per cache):

  • Lexington AR (slightly increased drop rate)
  • Turmoil Kneepads
  • Caretaker AR
  • Shield Splinterer AR
  • Hunter-Killer Chest Piece
  • Huntsman AR
  • First Sight AR
  • Sleigher SMG
  • Slingshot SMG
  • Oh Carol MMR
  • Handbasket MMR
  • The Harvest Pistol
  • Chill Out Mask
  • Festive Delivery Backpack
  • Snow Machine Kneepads
The exclusive Exotic items (Low drop chance per cache) are:

  • Regulus Pistol
  • Eagle Bearer AR
  • Ravenous Rifle
  • Bighorn AR
  • Ouroboros SMG
  • Provocator Chest Piece
  • Birdie's Quick Fix Backpack

For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:

Quick Links

