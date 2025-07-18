The Division 2 developer livestream summary (July 18)

In a recent The Division 2 developer livestream, Creative Director Yannick Banchereau and Community Developer Leonardo Lorenzoni sat down for a Q&amp;A with the community. While they clarified that there is no big announcement to be expected from said livestream, the Q&amp;A helped answer some burning questions from the community members. They also shed light on what to expect from the game's future.This article will cover The Division 2 developer livestream dated July 18, 2025, and all its key takeaways.The Division 2 developer livestream (July 18)Lexington and TurmoilWhen asked about the popular named AR, Lexington, and named kneepads, Turmoil in The Division 2 developer livestream, the Creator Director responded that they do not intend to keep these limited-time items as a one-time only drop:&quot;There will be oppotunities to get those items again in the future&quot;The Lexington named AR will return (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)This brings a sigh of relief to many Agents who miss out on both of these items. Quite a notable percentage of the playerbase has an on-and-off relationship with the game, which saw a major callback right after the DLC release. Hence, opportunities to get limited-time drops in the future are a good way to avoid frustrations for returning players.Snow teaserA Snow-themed artwork was teased on June 19, 2025, when The Division X handle posted a message thanking the community for the positive reception of Battle for Brooklyn. This caused quite a stir and gave rise to numerous speculations regarding the key art of that post.When questioned about it on the latest The Division 2 developer livestream, Yannick expressed that there is more news to come regarding that snow teaser. He stated:&quot;...we will have some news for you by the end of August.&quot;The Division 2 developer livestream revealed that Gamescom will house an official community panel for the game, featuring discussions about things already present and what's to come in the future. So, Agents can now look forward to August 20-24, 2025, for the latest news.New difficulty updatesWhen answering questions about newer Legendary difficulty missions, the Creative Director stated that higher difficulty content and updates are not off the table. He stated:&quot;Yeah, there is a need for challenge. I think that's one of the things we want to tackle.&quot;During The Division 2 developer livestream, Yannick shared his concerns regarding maxed-out players and their need for a challenge in the game.PvP content in the Dark Zone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)Banchereau also stated that the developers are aware that maxed-out players don't have many options for Legendary content, for which they have some thoughts in mind.However, no confirmations or hints were dropped regarding this on The Division 2 developer livestream. They said that Master difficulty was one such attempt to solve this problem, but there are additional plans in mind.Stash bugBanchereau revealed that developers are actively looking to solve the stash issue after being surprised by its complexity. Lorenzoni added that the stash bug turned out to be more complex than they had imagined, although it was reported right when the fresh DLC dropped. This was a hot topic among others in The Division 2 developer livestream.DLCs and new contentWhen asked whether the reception to the new DLC, Battle for Brooklyn, encouraged the developers to make more content, Yannick replied that Ubisoft is actively working on something new for The Division 2. He stated:&quot;Well, I can't confirm anything, but yes, we've talked, you know, we've teased that we're working on something new for The Division 2&quot;The Marauder in Battle for Brooklyn DLC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)The Division 2 developer livestream further regards the reception to the latest DLC as inspirational. The plaudits showed that the game is still prominent, despite being over six years old.Also read: The Division 2 Week 8 Manhunt guide: Scout 8 HVT objectives and solutionsTwitch Drops bugThe latest Twitch Drop event for The Division 2 x Payday collaboration has been reported to have been bugged. Players have reported that the four-hour mark drop is missing. When asked about it, the Creative Director and the Community Developer stated that they are aware of the issue and attributed the issue to the Twitch Drop itself.They further stated that those eligible for the drop will eventually get it. However, they might have to wait till the end of the Twitch Drop event.Cheaters in DarkzoneThis was a controversial topic. Yannick acknowledged that cheaters have been reported in the DarkZone, but they have yet to ban them all. The Creative Director revealed that there may be reasons why some are yet to be banned, but they do take the cheater reports seriously.