The Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2: How to get the new Mask

The Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2 is the hottest new item released with the Season Finale of Crossroads Manhunt. This mask comes with all-red attributes, meaning it grants weapon damage, critical hit chance, and critical hit damage. It brings an old gear set from The Division 1, in the form of its talent, which is quite a unique one to say the least.

Ad

This article will go over how players can acquire the Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2. Note that this item cannot be acquired via targeted loot from Countdown or Summit.

How to get the Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2

The Tinkerer Exotic Mask can only be obtained as a drop from the Season Finale mission, "The Manager: Potomac Event Center", of Year 7 Season 1 Crossroads. This mission is the final segment of the Seasonal Manhunt that took 12 weeks of challenges, which included two HVTs or High Value Target bounties. Players do not require any purchases or DLCs to acquire this Exotic item.

Ad

Trending

Tinkerer Exotic mask is a guaranteed drop at Master Difficulty (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To get "The Manager: Potomac Event Center" mission, players must complete the two HVT bounties for this season's Manhunt. These HVTs can be found in the following weeks of the Crossroads Manhunt:

Ad

After completing these two sets of challenges, the Season Finale mission "The Manager: Potomac Event Center" will unlock.

Agents are required to locate and rescue The Manager (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

There will be five separate difficulties for Agents to participate in this mission:

Ad

Normal

Hard

Challenging

Heroic

Master (unlocked by completing the mission on any lower difficulty first)

Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2 will drop from the final boss of the Season Finale mission, with drop rates increasing as we go from Normal to Heroic. However, the Master difficulty rewards Agents with the new Exotic mask as a guaranteed reward on the first clear. It also features a drop rate slightly higher than Heroic.

More on the Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2

Ad

The Tinkerer Exotic mask opens up new possibilities for Agents, and it smartly quotes the following in its description:

"Why not both?"

Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The talent for this Exotic mask is called Abridged, and it has the following effects:

Ad

If the primary and secondary weapons are not Exotic or Named and are of the same type, the talent of the secondary weapon is applied to the primary weapon

This talent does not apply if any of the weapon's talents include weapon swapping or the same talents.

This Exotic mask allows players to combine talents like Killer with Streamline, Sadist with Measured, Frenzy with Optimist, and so on. The inclusion of all red attributes signifies its role as a damage-focused exotic.

Ad

For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More