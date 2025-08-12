The Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2: How to get the new Mask

The Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2 is the hottest new item released with the Season Finale of Crossroads Manhunt. This mask comes with all-red attributes, meaning it grants weapon damage, critical hit chance, and critical hit damage. It brings an old gear set from The Division 1, in the form of its talent, which is quite a unique one to say the least.
This article will go over how players can acquire the Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2. Note that this item cannot be acquired via targeted loot from Countdown or Summit.
How to get the Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2
The Tinkerer Exotic Mask can only be obtained as a drop from the Season Finale mission, "The Manager: Potomac Event Center", of Year 7 Season 1 Crossroads. This mission is the final segment of the Seasonal Manhunt that took 12 weeks of challenges, which included two HVTs or High Value Target bounties. Players do not require any purchases or DLCs to acquire this Exotic item.
To get "The Manager: Potomac Event Center" mission, players must complete the two HVT bounties for this season's Manhunt. These HVTs can be found in the following weeks of the Crossroads Manhunt:
After completing these two sets of challenges, the Season Finale mission "The Manager: Potomac Event Center" will unlock.
There will be five separate difficulties for Agents to participate in this mission:
- Normal
- Hard
- Challenging
- Heroic
- Master (unlocked by completing the mission on any lower difficulty first)
Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2 will drop from the final boss of the Season Finale mission, with drop rates increasing as we go from Normal to Heroic. However, the Master difficulty rewards Agents with the new Exotic mask as a guaranteed reward on the first clear. It also features a drop rate slightly higher than Heroic.
More on the Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2
The Tinkerer Exotic mask opens up new possibilities for Agents, and it smartly quotes the following in its description:
"Why not both?"
The talent for this Exotic mask is called Abridged, and it has the following effects:
- If the primary and secondary weapons are not Exotic or Named and are of the same type, the talent of the secondary weapon is applied to the primary weapon
- This talent does not apply if any of the weapon's talents include weapon swapping or the same talents.
This Exotic mask allows players to combine talents like Killer with Streamline, Sadist with Measured, Frenzy with Optimist, and so on. The inclusion of all red attributes signifies its role as a damage-focused exotic.
