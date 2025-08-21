How to farm Seasonal EXP for summer swarm caches in The Division 2

Agents around the globe are looking for ways to farm Seasonal EXP during The Division 2 Stretch Goals event quickly. This is because the latest Stretch Goals of Year 7 Season 1 Crossoads offer Summer Swarn Caches that have a chance to drop limited-time items like the Lexington AR and Turmoil Kneepads as well as raid-exclusive exotics like the Eagle Bearer, The Ravenous, and Ouroborous.

This article will go over the quickest ways to farm Seasonal EXP for the summer swarm caches in The Division 2 Crossroads Stretch Goals.

Best ways to farm Seasonal EXP in The Division 2

Seasonal EXP now works differently after it received a major remodel, and players are required to do a specific list of activities to progress the Season pass or Stretch Goals track quickly. Let us go over all the best ways to farm Seasonal EXP during Y7S1 Stretch Goals.

Summer Swarm is live (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Priority Objectives

Priority Objectives are by far the fastest way to earn Seasonal EXP to level up the Stretch Goals track and acquire its rewards. These objectives can be found in the Seasons tab in the escape menu. Upon opening the tab, head over to the Priority Objective section to find three different objectives. Each will have its own Seasonal EXP reward with the completion time beside it. Choose the one you like and decrypt it to activate that objective.

Priority Objectives in The Division 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Now, after you complete an activity marked in the objective, you will acquire Seasonal EXP for completing the Priority Objective as well as that activity itself. This can stack up when you complete activities like a Stronghold, which rewards 800-900 Seasonal EXP, and it has a Priority Objectives completion reward of another 800-900 Seasonal EXP. This can enable you to farm 2-3 Stretch Goals levels with one activity.

Do note that Priority Objectives are individual, so a group of players cannot farm Seasonal EXP via Priority Objectives efficiently. Grab your strongest loadout and head to the Heroic/Legendary Activities to tackle Priority Objectives solo.

Countdown

Countdown is one of the few permanent endgame activities that are mostly popular as farming tools. Players like to look for gear sets, brand sets, weapons, and exotics in this eight-player raid. It is quite easy to set up and takes 15-20 minutes on Challenging difficulty.

Countdown is another good way to farm Seasonal EXP (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

While Countdown is efficient for farming loot, it is also a good option to farming Seasonal EXP. At Challenging or Heroic difficulty levels, expect to level up half of a Seasonal EXP bar, with two completions netting them one additional level. In a way, this hits two birds with one stone, as players can farm loot and level up Y7S1 Stretch Goals all within one activity.

Main Missions

If you want to prioritize farming Seasonal EXP with friends, Main Missions are your best option. Not only do they offer a good amount of EXP per clear at Challenging or Heroic difficulties, but sometimes Washington missions also have priority objectives on them. This can help cut down on the grind in the long run.

Tidal Basin can offer a ton of Seasonal EXP (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, players with the Battle for Brooklyn DLC can rerun the Army Terminal mission at Heroic Difficulty to get the most Seasonal EXP out of all the main missions in The Division 2.

Bonuses in The Division 2 Y7S1 Stretch Goals

Bonuses like the 2x Seasonal EXP event do not apply to the Y7S1 Stretch Goals. This means the doubled EXP gain will only work till Level 100. After that, it will revert to 1x EXP. However, there are a few ways to acquire smaller bonuses:

Premium Season Pass

Global Modifiers

Both the Premium pass and the activated Global Modifiers offer a 10% Seasonal EXP bonus. This gives a total of 20% bonus, which can stack up easily in the long run for those grinding the Stretch Goals event for Summer Swarm Caches. As of writing this article, two weeks and four days remain.

