The Clash of Clans resource management is key to enhancing and upgrading your village to the latest version available in the game. It allows players to strategize for long-term investments by adopting disciplined habits to ensure that loot, Magic Items, and medals are not wasted.

From checking Storage capacity before claiming Star Bonuses to strategically using rare Books on high-impact upgrades, there are numerous ways to optimize your gold, Elixir, and Hero Equipment materials.

This article includes some pro tips to manage Clash of Clans resources.

Best ways to manage Clash of Clans resources

1) Maximizing loot collection

Check for storage limit (Image via Supercell)

Players often forget that Star Bonuses and Treasury payouts are capped by their current Storage capacity. If a player’s Gold or Elixir Storage is full, any additional loot earned is simply lost.

Thus, always verify available spaces before collecting the bonus. If the Storage is near capacity, spend some resources on walls or upgrades before going for loots. You can also upgrade the Storage to increase your capacity.

2) Smart use of Magic Items

Books of Building, Heroes, and Everything are among the rarest Magic Items in Clash of Clans. Their greatest value lies in completing lengthy upgrades instantly. Scattershots, Eagle Artillery, and hero upgrades top the list due to their multi-day timers.

Conversely, deploying Books on quick, minor upgrades squanders their potential. Thus, avoid using them to enhance traps or newly unlocked defensive units to efficiently manage your Clash of Clans resources.

3) Instant Clan Castle reinforcements

After participating in Clan Capital Raids, you earn Raid Medals that can instantly fill your Clan Castle with troops as if donated by clanmates. This feature is invaluable for rushing back into battle without waiting on slow donations, ensuring efficient collection of Clash of Clans resources.

4) Efficient ore acquisition

Collect ores from the Trader shop (Image via Supercell)

Shiny, Glowy, and Starry ores are essential for upgrading Hero Equipment, requiring you to regularly collect them through wars and events. Clan Wars reward all three types, with quantities scaling by Town Hall level and victory status. Additionally, seasonal Medal Events and the Home Village Star Bonus provide free Ores based on League tier.

The in-game Trader periodically offers Ores in exchange for Raid Medals and Magic Items. Prioritizing Starry Ore purchases yields long-term benefits, as it remains the rarest Clash of Clans resource for epic-level Hero Equipment.

5) Pre-attack preparation

A successful air attack begins with proper funneling, removing side buildings to guide troops toward core defenses. This creates a clear path, especially for Dragons and Balloons, to ensure efficient destruction of key targets for maximum resource collection.

Air Sweepers can derail an otherwise flawless air raid if left unchecked. Either neutralize Sweepers with Lightning or Earthquake spells, or adjust their attack direction to minimize Air Sweepers' impact. Ignoring them often results in troops being repeatedly knocked off course, prolonging the battle, and risking failure.

