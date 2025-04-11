PUBG Mobile A12 Bonus Pass: All rewards and price explored

The PUBG Mobile A12 Bonus Pass has arrived, letting players claim some extra rewards from the seasonal track. These fresh arrivals span from common items like AG and Paint to new legendary sets. Players can also claim selection crates when they reach specific levels in the reward track. These crates allow them to choose one item from the two offered commodities.
This article lists all items offered in the PUBG Mobile A12 Bonus Pass.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
All rewards offered in PUBG Mobile A12 Bonus Pass
It's worth noting that only those with the A12 Royale Pass can buy the PUBG Mobile A12 Bonus Pass. Also, the bonus pass has two variants: one unlocks the prize path up to Level 30, while another unlocks the complete path. The former costs 450 PUBG Mobile UC, whereas the latter is priced at 900 UC (these prices might vary depending on the country or region the buyer lives in).
Moreover, those who own the current season's Royale Pass Elite Plus get a 30% discount on the Bonus Pass.
The following is a list of rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A12 Bonus Pass:
- Goldensands Priestess Set
- Goldensands Priestess Cover
- Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
- Goldensands Sentry Smoke Grenade skin
- Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
- Goldensands Noble Emote
- Goldensands Sentry Helmet
- Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
- Golden Talon - P90
- Goldensands Sentry Backpack
- Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
- Goldensands Sentry Ornament
- Goldensands Relic - Pan
- Sweet Darling Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
- Goldensands Apex Buggy skin
In addition to the items mentioned, the PUBG Mobile A12 Bonus Pass offers low-end items like AG, Development Materials, Paints, Crate coupons, Popularity, BP, and Room Cards.
To progress in the track, players must finish missions, such as killing a certain number of enemies on a specific map.
