PUBG Mobile A14 Royale Pass: All rewards and price

The PUBG Mobile A14 Royale Pass has gone live, bringing tons of fresh items to the seasonal reward track. Those who purchase it get access to the premium prize path in the seasonal reward track and could receive exclusives, such as custom outfits, emotes, upgradable firearm skins, and a lobby theme background.
Read on to learn about all the items offered in the PUBG Mobile A14 Royale Pass.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A14 Royale Pass
These are the rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A14 Royale Pass:
- Rank 1: Seaside Stunner Set and Cover
- Rank 3: 500x BP, 80x UC
- Rank 7: 10x Silver, 40x UC
- Rank 10: Captain Woof Hoverboard, Seaside Stunner - DP-28 skin
- Rank 13: Tier protection card, 40x UC
- Rank 15: A14 Victory Emote, Captain Woof Plan Finish
- Rank 17: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 20: RP Card, Captain Woof Helmet
- Rank 23: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 25: A14 Parachute skin, Crystal Tokens
- Rank 27: 500x BP, 20x UC
- Rank 28: Custom room card, 15x Silvers
- Rank 30: Cheeky Prankster - Sawed-off Shotgun skin, Straybound Style emote
- Rank 33: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 37: 10x Silver, 40x UC
- Rank 40: Strayhound Style Set and Cover
- Rank 43: 400x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 47: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 50: Chow Blaster - Scar-L (Upgradable)
Also read: How to purchase the Royale Pass: Entire process explained
- Rank 53: 500x BP, 80x UC
- Rank 55: Captain Woof - Win94
- Rank 57: 10x Silver, 40x UC
- Rank 60: Captain Woof Backpack
- Rank 63: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 65: RP Avatar Frame (A14), Cheeky Prankster Ornament
- Rank 67: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 70: Sugarplush Voyage UAZ skin
- Rank 73: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 77: 500x BP, 20x UC
- Rank 80: Captain Woof - Win94 skin, Snewing Toy Stun Grenade skin, Sweetie Beastie
- Rank 83: 10x Silver, 20x UC
- Rank 87: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 90: RP card, Captain Woof - Groza skin
- Rank 93: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 97: 500x BP, 40x UC
- Rank 100: Sweetie Beastie Set (Upgradable)
Note that there are two versions of the pass: Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. The former costs 720 UC, while the latter is priced at 1920 UC.
Buying the Elite Pass allows you to access the premium reward track. The Elite Pass Plus has the same attribute and moves you forward in the track to Level 24.
Also read: Rondo map: All Store locations explored
More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:
- How to use Emergency Cover Flare
- Rondo map guide: All hot drops explored
- How to get and use Welding Gun