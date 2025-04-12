PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins: Cost and rewards explored

Tencent Games released the PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins on April 4, 2025, which will be available until June 1, 2025. Unlike other luck spins, this one features three different spin crates, each offering a set of exclusives themed around ancient Egypt.

Acquiring an item from the PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins cost PUBG Mobile UC, the title's most premium currency. With that in mind, let's check out all the items offered in the spin crates.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

How to obtain exclusives from the PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins

Acquiring an item from the PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins requires you to draw a spin by spending 60 UC (the first draw of the day costs 10 UC). You can also draw 10 spins at once, which costs 600 UC. These spins randomly select an item from the crate as your reward.

One of the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins are Underworld Tokens, the currency you can use to purchase your desired item offered in the crate from the redemption section.

All items offered in the PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins

Here are the items offered in all three PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins and their prices in the Redemption section:

Upgradable Anukhra X-Suit: 1000 Underworld Tokens

Upgradable Void Souleater - UMP45 Skin: 500 Underworld Tokens

Upgradable Golden Pharaoh X-Suit: 1000 Underworld Tokens

Upgradable Iridescence X-Suit: 1000 Underworld Tokens

Nether Voyage Glider: 500 Underworld Tokens

Lightborne Wings Glider: 500 Underworld Tokens

Sacred Scarab Glider: 250 Underworld Tokens

Mortal Pact Emote: 200 Underworld Tokens

Underworld Wrath Emote: 200 Underworld Tokens

Eternal Protection EMote: 200 Underworld Tokens

Immortal Will Emote: 200 Underworld Tokens

Coiling Snake Emote: 200 Underworld Tokens

Spirit Kitty Appears Emote: 200 Underworld Tokens

Pharaoh's Scarab Parachute: 150 Underworld Tokens

Void Souleater Grenade: 50 Underworld Tokens

Void Souleater Molotov Cocktail: 50 Underworld Tokens

Pharaoh's Regalia Backpack: 400 Underworld Tokens

Pharaoh's Familiar Ornament: 50 Underworld Tokens

Pharaoh's Gemstone Grenade: 50 Underworld Tokens

Eternal Kingdom Helmet: 200 Underworld Tokens

Ancient Civilization Backpack: 200 Underworld Tokens

All weapon equipment themed around the crate: 17 - 83 Underworld Tokens

Modification Material: Can't be purchased from the Redemption Section

Paint: Can't be purchased from the Redemption Section

Star Fragment: 10 Underworld Tokens

Starforge Stone: 80 Underworld Tokens

Underworld Token: Can't be purchased from the Redemption Section

