PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins: Cost and rewards explored

Tencent Games released the PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins on April 4, 2025, which will be available until June 1, 2025. Unlike other luck spins, this one features three different spin crates, each offering a set of exclusives themed around ancient Egypt.
Acquiring an item from the PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins cost PUBG Mobile UC, the title's most premium currency. With that in mind, let's check out all the items offered in the spin crates.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
How to obtain exclusives from the PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins
Acquiring an item from the PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins requires you to draw a spin by spending 60 UC (the first draw of the day costs 10 UC). You can also draw 10 spins at once, which costs 600 UC. These spins randomly select an item from the crate as your reward.
One of the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins are Underworld Tokens, the currency you can use to purchase your desired item offered in the crate from the redemption section.
All items offered in the PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins
Here are the items offered in all three PUBG Mobile Anukhra X Suit spins and their prices in the Redemption section:
- Upgradable Anukhra X-Suit: 1000 Underworld Tokens
- Upgradable Void Souleater - UMP45 Skin: 500 Underworld Tokens
- Upgradable Golden Pharaoh X-Suit: 1000 Underworld Tokens
- Upgradable Iridescence X-Suit: 1000 Underworld Tokens
- Nether Voyage Glider: 500 Underworld Tokens
- Lightborne Wings Glider: 500 Underworld Tokens
- Sacred Scarab Glider: 250 Underworld Tokens
- Mortal Pact Emote: 200 Underworld Tokens
- Underworld Wrath Emote: 200 Underworld Tokens
- Eternal Protection EMote: 200 Underworld Tokens
- Immortal Will Emote: 200 Underworld Tokens
- Coiling Snake Emote: 200 Underworld Tokens
- Spirit Kitty Appears Emote: 200 Underworld Tokens
- Pharaoh's Scarab Parachute: 150 Underworld Tokens
- Void Souleater Grenade: 50 Underworld Tokens
- Void Souleater Molotov Cocktail: 50 Underworld Tokens
- Pharaoh's Regalia Backpack: 400 Underworld Tokens
- Pharaoh's Familiar Ornament: 50 Underworld Tokens
- Pharaoh's Gemstone Grenade: 50 Underworld Tokens
- Eternal Kingdom Helmet: 200 Underworld Tokens
- Ancient Civilization Backpack: 200 Underworld Tokens
- All weapon equipment themed around the crate: 17 - 83 Underworld Tokens
- Modification Material: Can't be purchased from the Redemption Section
- Paint: Can't be purchased from the Redemption Section
- Star Fragment: 10 Underworld Tokens
- Starforge Stone: 80 Underworld Tokens
- Underworld Token: Can't be purchased from the Redemption Section
