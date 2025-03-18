PUBG Mobile Echoes of Time community event: Schedule, rewards, and more

Marking the title's seventh anniversary, Tencent Games has released the PUBG Mobile Echoes of Time community event, which will stay live until March 27, 2025, at 00:00 (UTC+0). This event tasks players to share their funny or breathtaking moments in the Classic Reminisce Zones or Gilded Palace. Those who post such content get a chance to win an 1800 UC share of the event's whopping 36,000 UC prize pool.

Let's look at more details of the PUBG Mobile Echoes of Time community event.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All details of the PUBG Mobile Echoes of Time community event explored

Schedule

The Echoes of Time event went live on March 14, 2025, and will continue until March 27, 2025.

How to participate, and rewards

To participate in this event, record or click a screenshot of your gameplay, showcasing you and your squad goofing around or taking down enemies in the Classic Reminisce Zones or the Gilded Palace.

Post these recordings on social media handles, and you can earn 1800 PUBG Mobile UC if chosen. Here's a step-by-step guide to participating in the PUBG Mobile Echoes of Time community event:

Step 1: Explore the Classic Reminisce Zones or the Gilded Palace. Click screenshots or record your gameplay in these areas, showcasing the stunning landscapes and legendary locations you went through on your time-traveling journey.

Make sure you submit your recordings before the deadline and that your content is as engaging as possible, which will increase your chances of victory.

Important rules

20 winners will be selected for the challenge.

Each winner will receive 1800 UC, amounting to a total of 36,000 UC.

Community members can enter into the challenge more than once. But, if selected as a winner, their other entries will be disqualified.

If a community member is caught using multiple social media accounts to win extra rewards, they will be disqualified and barred from participating in all future events and challenges.

If a community member is caught using stolen content for any contest or sweepstakes, they will be disqualified and barred from participating in all future events and challenges.

Note that the winners of the PUBG Mobile Echoes of Time community event will be announced on the game's social media handles, including X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. So, keep checking your inboxes to see if you've won.

