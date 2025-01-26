PUBG Mobile Meet Panda in Metro Royale event: Schedule, rewards, and rules explained

The PUBG Mobile Meet Panda in Metro Royale event has gone live and will remain so until February 9, 2025. This event requires you to record epic or hilarious gameplay showing off your search for Panda in Metro Royale matches. You must then share these recordings on an event page and social media handles, tagging the official PUBG Mobile account and a few hashtags.
Doing so will give you a chance to win a lot of free UC (Unknown Cash), the title's high-end currency. Since they can be used to purchase all exclusive items in-game, you shouldn't miss out on a chance to acquire UCs for free. So, try your luck in the PUBG Mobile Meet Panda in Metro Royale event and complete the mentioned tasks as soon as possible. Read on to learn more about the event.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
How to participate in the PUBG Mobile Meet Panda in Metro Royale event
Panda and its merchants can easily be found in the Misty Port and Artic Base maps in the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale mode. They yield quite a bit of Metro Royale Cash when you trade with them at the Metro Royale shop.
Follow these steps to participate in the PUBG Mobile Meet Panda in Metro Royale event:
- Step 1: Capture your hilarious or epic quest for Panda in the Metro Royale mode. While it can include screenshots or recordings, the gameplay should be as engaging as possible. This will increase your chances of winning the prize.
- Step 2: Trade items with Panda.
- Step 3: Share the gameplay on social media handles using the hashtags #PUBGMOBILE #MetroRoyale #MetroRoyalePanda #Sweepstakes.
- Step 4: Submit the entries on the event form.
Finish these steps, and you will be in the running for a share of the event's 36,000 UC prize pool.
Other rules related to the PUBG Mobile Meet Panda in Metro Royale event
You should keep the following rules in mind while finishing the PUBG Mobile Meet Panda in Metro Royale event's tasks:
- 30 players will be selected as winners in the event, with each receiving 1200 UC.
- Community members can participate multiple times. However, if they win from one of their entries, others will be deemed invalid.
- Participants will be disqualified and barred from participating in all future community events and challenges if found using stolen content.
- Participants will be disqualified and barred from participating in all future community events and challenges if found using more than one social media account to win multiple rewards.
