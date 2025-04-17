PUBG Mobile Rondo Discovery Challenge: Schedule, rewards, and more

Tencent Games released the PUBG Mobile Rondo Discovery Challenge on April 14, 2025, which will last until April 28, 2025. This challenge tasks you to share your gameplay clips featuring your exploration of different corners of the Rondo map. Note that only 20 players will be picked as winners in this challenge and rewarded with PUBG Mobile UC.

Read on to learn about the PUBG Mobile Rondo Discovery Challenge in more detail.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All details of the PUBG Mobile Rondo Discovery Challenge

Participation details and deadline

To participate in the PUBG Mobile Rondo Discovery Challenge, record or click a screenshot of your gameplay, showcasing your squad goofing around or wreaking havoc on the Rondo map. Next, post this content on your social media handles.

Follow these steps to participate:

Step 1 : Record or take pictures of your gameplay in a Rondo match.

: Record or take pictures of your gameplay in a Rondo match. Step 2 : Upload the content on a social media handle with hashtags #PUBGMOBILE, #RondoDiscovery, and #Contest.

: Upload the content on a social media handle with hashtags #PUBGMOBILE, #RondoDiscovery, and #Contest. Step 3 : Enter your UID in the caption.

: Enter your UID in the caption. Step 4 : Visit the title's official social media account.

: Visit the title's official social media account. Step 5 : Find the post announcing the challenge and click on the link in the caption.

: Find the post announcing the challenge and click on the link in the caption. Step 6 : You will be redirected to a Google Form page.

: You will be redirected to a Google Form page. Step 7: Go through the form and fill it in.

The deadline for the submissions is April 28, 2025 (UTC+0), so submit your entries on time.

Rewards

The PUBG Mobile Rondo Discovery Challenge rewards 20 players with 3,850 UC. 10 of these players will be picked randomly, and the remaining will be selected based on the views they receive in the post and their creativity.

Other rules

Participants can submit multiple entries but will only receive a single prize.

All winners will be announced and receive prizes within 60 days of the deadline.

If a participant is caught using multiple social media handles to get extra rewards, they will be disqualified and barred from all future community challenges and events.

If a participant is caught using stolen content for a contest or sweepstakes, they will be disqualified and barred from participating in all future community events and challenges.

