PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon event: Schedule, rewards, and more

The PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon event is underway and will continue until October 12, 2025 (UTC+0). The crossover offers rewards themed around the elements of the battle royale and the popular South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter, Kwon Ji-young, better known as G-Dragon's merchandise.Here's how you can participate for a chance to win these exclusives.Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon eventScheduleThe PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon event went live on September 26, 2025, and will continue until October 12, 2025 (UTC+0).How to joinCreate a video content showcasing exclusives you obtained from the live PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon luck spin. Post this video on social media, such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and in-game Club, with the hashtag #PUBGMGD. Next, submit the video link on the Google form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdIyT1P8OKtW6lr0NIUoRfnEydgicEBRPZX7xqs3m0CgpEQ_g/viewformThe video you create must include either G-Dragon Home Sweet Home emote, G-Dragon Power emote, or G-Dragon Take Me emote. Also, the posted content will be invalidated if it is not a video, uploaded without the event hashtag, or after the PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon event, and if the post is unrelated to the event theme.RewardsThirty lucky winners will be randomly selected and rewarded with the collaboration-themed mousepad and sticker. You can check the winners in-game under GameWiki - News - Events - Community Events.Winners will be contacted via their provided email by the official PUBG Mobile email, i.e., community@pubgm.ccWinners must share their shipping information for delivery. If they don't respond within two weeks, they will forfeit their reward, and it will no longer be delivered.Exclusives offered in the PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon luck spinGrab these items to participate in the PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon event (Image via Tencent Games)Here are the exclusives offered in the PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon luck spin:G-Dragon PMO Daisy SetG-Dragon Crimsson Crow SetGraffiti Reverie - M24 SkinUbermensch - Pan Skin3x PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon EmotesUbermensch - M16A4 (Upgradable)Development MaterialPaintCrate TokensPopularityTo obtain these items, open crates by drawing spins; each draw costs a certain amount of UC and randomly picks an item from the crate as your reward.