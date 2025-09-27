  • home icon
PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon event: Schedule, rewards, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 27, 2025 08:11 GMT
Participate in the PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon event now! (Image via Tencent Games)

The PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon event is underway and will continue until October 12, 2025 (UTC+0). The crossover offers rewards themed around the elements of the battle royale and the popular South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter, Kwon Ji-young, better known as G-Dragon's merchandise.

Here's how you can participate for a chance to win these exclusives.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon event

Schedule

The PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon event went live on September 26, 2025, and will continue until October 12, 2025 (UTC+0).

How to join

Create a video content showcasing exclusives you obtained from the live PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon luck spin. Post this video on social media, such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and in-game Club, with the hashtag #PUBGMGD. Next, submit the video link on the Google form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdIyT1P8OKtW6lr0NIUoRfnEydgicEBRPZX7xqs3m0CgpEQ_g/viewform

The video you create must include either G-Dragon Home Sweet Home emote, G-Dragon Power emote, or G-Dragon Take Me emote. Also, the posted content will be invalidated if it is not a video, uploaded without the event hashtag, or after the PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon event, and if the post is unrelated to the event theme.

Rewards

  • Thirty lucky winners will be randomly selected and rewarded with the collaboration-themed mousepad and sticker.
  • You can check the winners in-game under GameWiki - News - Events - Community Events.
  • Winners will be contacted via their provided email by the official PUBG Mobile email, i.e., community@pubgm.cc
  • Winners must share their shipping information for delivery. If they don't respond within two weeks, they will forfeit their reward, and it will no longer be delivered.
Exclusives offered in the PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon luck spin

Grab these items to participate in the PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon event (Image via Tencent Games)

Here are the exclusives offered in the PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon luck spin:

  • G-Dragon PMO Daisy Set
  • G-Dragon Crimsson Crow Set
  • Graffiti Reverie - M24 Skin
  • Ubermensch - Pan Skin
  • 3x PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon Emotes
  • Ubermensch - M16A4 (Upgradable)
  • Development Material
  • Paint
  • Crate Tokens
  • Popularity

To obtain these items, open crates by drawing spins; each draw costs a certain amount of UC and randomly picks an item from the crate as your reward.

