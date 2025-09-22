  • home icon
PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon luck spin: All items explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 22, 2025 08:36 GMT
Grab these exclusives now! (Image via Tencent Games)
Grab these exclusives now! (Image via Tencent Games)

The PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon luck spin arrived on September 19, 2025, and will stay live until October 31, 2025. The spin offers exclusives themed around the battle royale game and a popular South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter, Kwon Ji-young, best known as G-Dragon. Acquiring the items in the crate requires you to spend PUBG Mobile Unknown Cash (UC), the title's premium currency purchaseable only via real money.

Read on to learn about all the items offered in the PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon luck spin and how you can get them.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon luck spin

Here are all the items the luck spin offers:

  • G-Dragon PMO Daisy Set
  • G-Dragon Crimsson Crow Set
  • Graffiti Reverie - M24 Skin
  • Ubermensch - Pan Skin
  • 3x PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon Emotes
  • Ubermensch - M16A4 (Upgradable)
  • Development Material
  • Paint
  • Crate Tokens
  • Popularity

Here's how you can acquire these items:

  • Head to the PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon luck spin.
  • Tap on the First of the Day draw button or Draw 10 button, depending on the amount of UC you wish to spend. The former costs 10 UC at first (draws just one spin), and subsequently costs 40 UC, while the latter costs 360 UC (draws 10 spins at once).
  • After this, you will receive one or 10 items (depending on the button you pressed) from each spin randomly.
If you can't acquire your desired items from the PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon luck spin, you can purchase them from the Redeem Section using the Crate Tokens you collected. Here are the prices of all these items in the section:

  • G-Dragon PMO Daisy Set: 550 Crate Tokens
  • G-Dragon Crimsson Crow Set: 550 Crate Tokens
  • Graffiti Reverie - M24 Skin: 250 Crate Tokens
  • Ubermensch - Pan Skin: 200 Crate Tokens
  • 3x PUBG Mobile x G-Dragon Emotes: 150 Crate Tokens each
  • Ubermensch - M16A4 (Upgradable): 250 Crate Tokens
  • Development Material: 200 Crate Tokens
  • Paint: 4 Crate Tokens
  • Popularity: 2 Crate Tokens
