PUBG Mobile x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration: Everything you need to know

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 14, 2025 12:29 GMT
Grab these fresh skins now! (Image via Tencent Games)
Grab these fresh skins now! (Image via Tencent Games)

The PUBG Mobile x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration is underway, featuring a Prize Path and Lucky Spin. Both offer tons of exclusives themed around different aspects of the popular manga series and the battle royale title. However, only those who are willing to spend Unknown Cash (UC) on these events can acquire the exclusives.

With that said, let's explore all the items that the crossover has brought to the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration explored

Prize Path

The PUBG Mobile x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration has brought a prize path that costs 600 UC to access. After the purchase, you must complete missions to move forward on this reward track and get exclusives offered there.

Here are all the offered items:

  • Kikoru Shinomiya - Machet skin
  • Kikoru Shinomiya Space Gift
  • Kaiju No. 8 ornament
  • Kaiju No. 8 Avatar Frame
  • Kaiju No. 8 backpack
  • Kaiju No. 8 parachute
  • Kikoru Shinomiya character
  • Kafka Hibino character
  • Kaiju No. 8 Molotov Cocktail skin
  • Kaiju No. 8 helmet
  • Kaiju No. 8 set
Luck Spin

Like other Luck Spins, the one featured in the PUBG Mobile x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration also requires you to draw spins to acquire exclusives. The first draw of the day costs 10 UC, while the subsequent ones cost 40 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once, which costs 330 UC.

Here are all the items offered in the luck spin of PUBG Mobile x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration:

  • Mina Ashiro character set
  • Bakko Buddy set
  • Reno Ichikawa character set
  • Soshiro Hoshina character set
  • Defense Force - Pan skin
  • Flustered emote
  • Mina Ashiro - MG3 skin (Upgradable)
  • Development Material
  • Kaiju No. 9 set
  • Kaiju No. 10 set
  • Preondactyl Glider skin
  • Kaiju No. 9 2-Seat Motorbike
  • Kaiju No. 10 Buggy skin
  • Mysterious Larva Ornament
  • Fired Up emote
  • Paint
  • Exclusive tokens

If you can't obtain your desired item by opening crates, you can purchase it from the redeem section with the exclusive tokens you earn.

