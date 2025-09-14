PUBG Mobile x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration: Everything you need to know

The PUBG Mobile x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration is underway, featuring a Prize Path and Lucky Spin. Both offer tons of exclusives themed around different aspects of the popular manga series and the battle royale title. However, only those who are willing to spend Unknown Cash (UC) on these events can acquire the exclusives.With that said, let's explore all the items that the crossover has brought to the game.Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant. Also read: PUBG Mobile x Lotus Cars collaboration: All car skins, cost, and how to getEverything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration exploredPrize PathThe PUBG Mobile x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration has brought a prize path that costs 600 UC to access. After the purchase, you must complete missions to move forward on this reward track and get exclusives offered there.Here are all the offered items:Kikoru Shinomiya - Machet skinKikoru Shinomiya Space GiftKaiju No. 8 ornamentKaiju No. 8 Avatar FrameKaiju No. 8 backpackKaiju No. 8 parachuteKikoru Shinomiya characterKafka Hibino characterKaiju No. 8 Molotov Cocktail skinKaiju No. 8 helmetKaiju No. 8 setAlso read: How to purchase the Royale Pass: Entire process explainedLuck SpinLike other Luck Spins, the one featured in the PUBG Mobile x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration also requires you to draw spins to acquire exclusives. The first draw of the day costs 10 UC, while the subsequent ones cost 40 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once, which costs 330 UC.Here are all the items offered in the luck spin of PUBG Mobile x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration:Mina Ashiro character setBakko Buddy setReno Ichikawa character setSoshiro Hoshina character setDefense Force - Pan skinFlustered emoteMina Ashiro - MG3 skin (Upgradable)Development MaterialKaiju No. 9 setKaiju No. 10 setPreondactyl Glider skinKaiju No. 9 2-Seat MotorbikeKaiju No. 10 Buggy skinMysterious Larva OrnamentFired Up emotePaintExclusive tokensIf you can't obtain your desired item by opening crates, you can purchase it from the redeem section with the exclusive tokens you earn.Also read: PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A15: All rewards and price exploredMore articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:How to get a free Royale Pass in 2025Is the game worth playing in 2025?Metro Royale Troop Shop: Everything you need to knowAll Special Vehicles explored