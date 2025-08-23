Plarium released a fresh Raid Shadow Legends Raid Digest on August 22, 2025, providing clarification on new relics, in-game chat mute changes, siege bug fixes, a gear removal system, and Clan vs Clan Tournament's personal rewards. The contents of the patch have been revealed on the title's official website.

Ad

With that said, let's discuss all the features of the update.

Also read: Raid Shadow Legends tier list

All details of the Raid Shadow Legends Raid Digest (August 22, 2025)

Check out the latest Raid Digest (Image via Plarium)

Here are the features that came with the update:

Ad

Trending

In-game chat mute

Players can now mute other gamers' in-game chat. However, they can still see hidden messages posted by the muted player. If they wish to take a screenshot of that message to report misconduct, they can unmute the player, which will make the texts visible. Next, players can click screenshots and mute them again.

Also read: All the major Champions in Raid Shadow Legends and their skills

Siege bugs

Ad

Ever since upgrading the Stronghold to level 4, some posts with the same condition have begun to appear twice. The developer is working on a fix for this bug. There's another glitch in Siege's matchmaking for the 7th and 8th Tiers that will soon be fixed.

New Relics

Plarium has clarified the confusion surrounding relics introduced in-game during the recent Raid x TMNT event:

The new Relics will be craftable for all players even after the event ends.

Stars of the Jiinang will work only with Turn Meter fill effects rather than with the natural Turn Meter gain.

If a Hero that has Deathdealer attacks an enemy with Xibia's Servitude, the hit type change of the latter will be activated first.

Ad

Free Gear Removal

Since August 21, 2025, Gear removal will no longer cost Silvers, so players can now use them for other things.

Clan vs Clan Tournament's personal rewards

The imminent Clan vs Clan Tournament will offer Cowabunga as a personal reward.

Also read: Losan K'Leth in Raid Shadow Legends: All skills and stats explored

More articles related to Raid Shadow Legends by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More