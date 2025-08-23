Plarium released a fresh Raid Shadow Legends Raid Digest on August 22, 2025, providing clarification on new relics, in-game chat mute changes, siege bug fixes, a gear removal system, and Clan vs Clan Tournament's personal rewards. The contents of the patch have been revealed on the title's official website.
With that said, let's discuss all the features of the update.
All details of the Raid Shadow Legends Raid Digest (August 22, 2025)
Here are the features that came with the update:
In-game chat mute
Players can now mute other gamers' in-game chat. However, they can still see hidden messages posted by the muted player. If they wish to take a screenshot of that message to report misconduct, they can unmute the player, which will make the texts visible. Next, players can click screenshots and mute them again.
Siege bugs
Ever since upgrading the Stronghold to level 4, some posts with the same condition have begun to appear twice. The developer is working on a fix for this bug. There's another glitch in Siege's matchmaking for the 7th and 8th Tiers that will soon be fixed.
New Relics
Plarium has clarified the confusion surrounding relics introduced in-game during the recent Raid x TMNT event:
- The new Relics will be craftable for all players even after the event ends.
- Stars of the Jiinang will work only with Turn Meter fill effects rather than with the natural Turn Meter gain.
- If a Hero that has Deathdealer attacks an enemy with Xibia's Servitude, the hit type change of the latter will be activated first.
Free Gear Removal
Since August 21, 2025, Gear removal will no longer cost Silvers, so players can now use them for other things.
Clan vs Clan Tournament's personal rewards
The imminent Clan vs Clan Tournament will offer Cowabunga as a personal reward.
