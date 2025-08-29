Raid Shadow Legends x TMNT collaboration: Everything you need to know

The Raid Shadow Legends x TMNT collaboration is underway and will stay so until November 13, 2025. It features six popular characters from the American franchise blended with the elements of the game. They are offered in different exciting events and tournaments.
Read on to learn about all the features of the Raid Shadow Legends x TMNT collaboration.
Also read: Raid Shadow Legends tier list
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Everything you need to know about the Raid Shadow Legends x TMNT collaboration
Here's all the content of the Raid Shadow Legends x TMNT collaboration:
Michelangelo Chase event
To acquire Michelangelo, a Legendary Champion version of the TMNT character, you must log into the game for seven days between August 21, 2025, and November 13, 2025. Furthermore, like previous Chase events, you will receive extra goodies and rewards if you do so for an additional seven days.
Shredder in Event Dungeon
Shredder, a supervillain from the world of TMNT, has invaded Teleria. He can be confronted in the title's limited-time Event Dungeon. Defeating him will yield some fresh, exclusive Chronophage Gear.
You can also add this character to your inventory by participating in specific event objectives and the Summoning event.
Also read: Losan K'Leth in Raid Shadow Legends: All skills and stats explored
Donatello, Raphael, Leonardo, and April O'Neil
The rest of the TMNT characters offered as Champions can be acquired by participating in Special Events and Tournaments. Here's how you can obtain them:
- Donatello: Special Fusion Event
- Raphael, Leonardo, and April O'Neil: Limited Summoning event
Activities outside the game
The content of the Raid Shadow Legends x TMNT collaboration isn't limited to in-game. Many community events and festivities will also occur outside the title. Gamers are advised to follow the game's social media handles and look out for such activities that the developer will release over the course of the crossover's duration.
Other details about the crossover
- All six champions released in the collaboration will be permanently yours after you obtain them.
- Once the crossover ends, the champions won't be obtainable by standard means.
Also read: All the major Champions in Raid Shadow Legends and their skills
More articles related to Raid Shadow Legends by Sportskeeda:
- Chimera in Raid Shadow Legends: All forms and skillsets explored
- Raid Shadow Legends Authoratrix Lamasu: Skill, stats, and more
- Alice the Wanderer in Raid Shadow Legends
- How to get Ninja in Raid Shadow Legends for free?
- Raid Shadow Legends introduces 8 new Relics: All additions explored
- 5 best champions for beginners in Raid Shadow Legends