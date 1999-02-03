Reverse 1999 2.3 update release date and countdown

The Reverse 1999 2.3 update, Chronicles of Uluru: London Dawning, will be released on February 20, 2025. Bluepoch will debut two new 6-star and a 5-star arcanist in the upcoming version. The update also introduces a new character enhancement system Euphoria, the Reveries in the Rain game mode, and four new Psychubes. Moreover, as with most updates, Timekeepers can participate in several events to win abundant rewards.

That said, this article provides the global release date of the 2.3 update and a countdown until its official launch.

Release date and countdown of the Reverse 1999 2.3 update

Bluepoch will release the Reverse 1999 2.3 update on February 20, 2025, at 10:00 UTC-5 on all platforms. The new version will be released after a five-hour closed server maintenance that starts on February 20, 2025, at 05:00 UTC-5. Timekeepers can download and install the new version from their respective app stores after the release.

Here is a universal countdown until the official release of the 2.3 update:

The new version will be available on all digital storefronts after the countdown ends. Timekeepers can install the latest version and claim the compensation rewards from their in-game mailboxes.

New banners in the Reverse 1999 2.3 update

Willow will be featured at a boosted drop rate in the Phase I banner When the Swan Dances (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch will release four banners in two phases of the Reverse 1999 2.3 update. Two of these banners will feature new characters, while the remaining will feature existing ones at a boosted drop rate. Here are the details:

Phase I banners

1) When the Swan Dances (From February 20 to March 6. 2025)

Featured characters:

Willow (6-star, Plant Afflatus) - New character

Kanjira (5-star, Plant Afflatus)

X (5-star, Intelligence Afflatus)

2) Ripples on the Water (From February 20 to March 20, 2025)

Featured characters:

Sotheby

Eternity

Druvis

Lilya

Ms. NewBabel

Shamane

Timekeepers can select one character from the list to boost its drop rate.

3) Yearning of the Water (From March 1 to March 14, 2025)

Featured characters:

Mercuria (6-star, Spirit Afflatus)

Kakania (6-star, Plant Afflatus)

Phase II banner

1) The Book of Whys (From March 6 to March 27, 2025)

Featured characters:

Flutterpage (6-star, Star Afflatus) - New

Brimely (5-star, Mineral Afflatus) - New

New Psychubes in the Reverse 1999 2.3 update

Timekeepers can get the new 6-star Psychube, Tiny Wish, from the A Series of Dusk game mode (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch will also release three new 6-star and one 5-star Reverse 1999 Psychubes in the 2.3 update.

Here is a list of all the new Psychubes and how to get them:

Offbeat Strides (6-star): Get from the Victory Podium event shop

On the Hand of Time (6-star): Exchange at the Psychube shop after March 6, 2025, at 05:00 UTC-5

Tiny Wish (6-star): Get as a reward from the A Series of Dusk Phase IX.

One with the Flow (5-star): Get from the Anecdote event.

