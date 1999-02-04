Reverse 1999 2.4 update maintenance schedule, new content, and bug fixes

Bluepoch will release the Reverse 1999 2.4 update on March 27, 2025, at 10:00 UTC-5. The forthcoming patch includes two new 6-star characters: Barcarola of Star Afflatus and Fatutu or Mineral Afflatus. It will also feature three new Psychubes, with two 6-star and one 5-star rarity. Additionally, Timekeepers can look forward to new events, Garments, Roar Jukebox, Wilderness theme pack, and more.
The developers will also fix bugs and optimize existing content to elevate the gaming experience. This article provides the maintenance schedule, highlights the new content, and lists bug fixes in the version 2.4 update.
Maintenance schedule and compensation for the Reverse 1999 2.4 update
Bluepoch will close the game’s server on March 27, 2025, at 05:00 UTC-5 to start the maintenance. The developers will release the Reverse 1999 2.4 update after a five-hour maintenance that ends at 10:00 UTC-5.
Timekeepers will get 300 Clear Drops and two Jars of Picrasma Candy (time-limited) as compensation for the closed server maintenance. Bluepoch will also fix some bugs in version 2.4 and distribute 180 Clear Drops as compensation. However, one must register and create their in-game profile before March 27, 2025, at 05:00 UTC-5 to get the compensation.
The Reverse 1999 2.4 update compensation rewards will be available in the players’ in-game mailboxes for seven days. Note that the Timekeepers won’t be able to claim the rewards afterward.
New content in the Reverse 1999 2.4 update
Here is an overview of the new content in the Reverse 1999 2.4 update:
New Arcanists
- 6-star Barcarola (Star Afflatus)
- 6-star Fatutu (Mineral Afflatus)
New Psychubes
- 6-star Psychube, Addio Coda: Get it by exchanging it at the in-game event shop, Promenade.
- 6-star Psychube, Cracks in the Shell: Get by exchanging in the Psychube Shop after March 10, 2025, at 05:00 UTC-5.
- 5-star Psychube, Belt It Out: Get by clearing the new Anecdote event.
New Events
- Main Event, Last Evenings on Earth
- Barcarola’s character story, Beyond the Coastline
- Ulrich’s story, From the Depths of Space
- Fatutu’s character story, Nukutaeao: Building Paradise!
- Concerto on the Cruise I and Concerto on the Cruise II sign-in events
- The new iteration of Reveries in the Rain
- A Series of Dusks new update, Fugue of Reflections
- New Anecdote for Regulus
- New Investigation Targets in the Mane's Bulletin: Wind of the Ravages, Bellows of Earth, and Echoes of Opera
- Phototaxis in Study update: Besides the Eclipse
- Double Analysis
- Caller ID Unknown: Get Clear Drops, Picrasma Candy, and growth materials
- Early Spring Visitors: Open the Wish in a Bottle to get one 5-star character
- Between Rainy Seasons log-in event
- New Roar Jukebox, To Distant Shores
New Garments
- Kakania: Seminars on Serenity
- Necrologist: A Voyage with No Return
- Mercuria: Midnight Mistmancer
- Ms. NewBabel: Raise the Bid
- Mondlicht: Silver Schirm
New Wilderness theme pack
- The Shelled Isle
New in The Teller Machine
- Setting Sail on a Snowy Night
- Decatone - Ripples on the Water
- Souvenirs of Homecoming
- Gift of the Ensemble
- Gift of the Ocean
- Gift of the Sea Breeze
- Collection of Thoughts
- Materials Bonanza
- Materials Party
Reflections Update
- E lucevan le stelle Character Events
New in Treble Counter
- A new 6-star character, Jessica, and a 5-star character, Kanjira
- Removed Tooth Fairy and Diggers
New in Psychube Shop
- 6-star Psychube And the Maid Says
Artificial Somnambulism - Limbo
- Limbo Update on March 1, 2025 (Enemy's Afflatus: Beast, Mineral)
- Limbo Update on March 16, 2025 (Enemy's Afflatus: Beast, Plant)
Bug fixes and optimized content in the Reverse 1999 2.4 update
Here are the bug fixes and optimized content in Reverse 1999 2.4:
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where characters without Force Field would experience abnormal Moxie gains under certain conditions when carrying One with the Flow.
- Fixed an issue where some enemies in A Series of Dusks had abnormal Stress effects, and adjusted the skill effects of the Shrouded Ghost.
- Fixed an issue where certain special effects displayed incorrectly when equipping[Satsuki - Silver Rose in battle.
- Fixed an issue where the effect of Pavia's Insight A Great Thing was abnormal during battles.
Optimized content
- Added a Resonance Plan sharing feature. You can now easily share your Resonance Plan with other players by generating a sharing code. By entering the code in their game, other players can apply your Plan to their characters.
- Added a new feature, Travel Scrapbook, to the profile page. Here, you can showcase your characters, current main story progress, Achievements, and other in-game progress. You can also customize the display content and order to your liking.
- You can now check the enemy's Status Resistance during battle.
- Adjusted the Incantation Draw Limit in battle.
- Vertical Synchronization (V-Sync) is now available on the PC client. You can enable it in Settings > Graphics to sync your frame rate with your monitor's refresh rate for a smoother experience.
- Added 120 and 144 FPS to Settings - Graphics - FPS.
- The interface and rewards of Your Long-Lost Friends have been updated.
- Adjusted the conditions of Your Long-Lost Friends. New conditions are: 1) Complete the In Our Time main story, 2) log in to the game after the update, and 3) the last log in must be 14 days ago or earlier.
Timekeepers can read the complete Reverse 1999 2.4 update patch notes.