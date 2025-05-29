  • home icon
  Reverse 1999 version 2.6 maintenance schedule, new content, and bug fixes

Reverse 1999 version 2.6 maintenance schedule, new content, and bug fixes

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 29, 2025 15:12 IST
Reverse 1999 version 2.6
Maintenance schedule, new content overview, and bug fixes details of the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch will release the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 on May 29, 2025. The latest version introduces two new 6-star characters, expands the story with the ninth chapter, adds new content in Artificial Somnambulism, and more. It also debuts new garments for Willow, Lopera, Melania, and Erick. Additionally, Bluepoch will fix some bugs and optimize some content in the forthcoming update.

Here’s the maintenance schedule, new content, and bug fixes for the version 2.6 update.

Maintenance schedule and compensations for the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update

Bluepoch will roll out the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update after closed server maintenance, starting from 05:00 to 10:00 UTC-5. All Timekeepers who made their in-game account before the maintenance starts will receive 300 Clear Drops and 2 Jar of Picrasma Candy as compensation.

Bluepoch will also distribute 180 Clear Drops as compensation for bug fixing. This reward will remain on players’ in-game mailboxes for seven days. So, claim as soon as possible.

Upcoming content in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update

youtube-cover
Here is an overview of the new content in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update:

New 6-star Arcanists

  • Recoleta of Mineral Afflatus
  • Aleph of Intelligence Afflatus

New Main Story Chapter

  • Chapter 9, Folie et Derasioin

New Psychubes

  • 6-Star Psychube The Final Roll: Get from Behind Bars Book Club
  • 6-Star Psychube Mental Cage: Get from the Psychube Shop after June 19, 2025
  • 5-Star Psychube Off the Scene: Get from the Anecdote event

New events

  • Folie et Déraison: Main event
  • Ruinas Gloriosas y Directrices de Metáforas: Character story of Recoleta
  • The Answering Machine, the Butterfly, and the Literary Critic: Character story of Aleph
  • Dialogues Behind Bars: Login event (get 14 Unilogs for free).
  • Farewell, Rayashki: Re-released for a limited time
  • Lucidscape: A new game mode in Artificial Somnambulism
  • Somnambulism Evolved: A time-limited challenge
  • A Series of Dusks: The Effervescent Silence
  • Reveries in the Rain
  • Phototaxis in Study: Beyond the Boundaries
  • Anecdote: For Bette
  • Mane's Bulletin
  • Double Analysis
  • Lab Snapshots: Grants 400 Clear Drops, Picrasma Candy, and growth materials
  • Between Rainy Seasons: Grants Decibels for the 2.6 version Roar Jukebox
New Garments

  • Willow: The Last Portent
  • Lopera: Friend of the Splintercat
  • Melania: Red and White
  • Erick: Oaths and Bonuses

New theme pack for Wilderness

  • Antarctic Elysium

New in Miracle Mart

  • New Wonders: The Die of Babylon (limited-portrait), Notes of the Fool (new Travel Scrapbook), and Truth Behind the Deep Red (Bkornblume’s garment)
  • New items in Rewards Revisited: The Sixth Sense (Eagle’s garment) and The Monster of Green Lake (limited portrait)

New in the Teller Machine

  • Souvenir of Literature
  • Souvenir of Imagination
  • Gift from the Poets
  • Gift from the Cells
  • Collection of Thoughts
  • Materials Bonanza
  • Materials Party
  • Decatone - Ripples on the Water

Bug fixes and system optimizations in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update

Here are the details of bug fixes and system optimizations in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update:

System optimizations

  • Increased the variety of Insight materials. The new materials will be added to Insight Casket, Insight Package, Pawnshop, Oneiric Shop, and dropped items in some main story stages.
  • Added a new quick-clearing mechanism in Limbo. Once you clear Limbo with full stars, in the next session (starting from 2025-07-16), you can directly claim all rewards of the first four layers and start challenging from the 5th layer.
  • The friend's chat background can be altered now.
  • Portrait function optimized. For portraits with the Deluxe version, players can now switch between normal and Deluxe versions.
Fixed issues

  • Fixed an issue that some Mind Map nodes of [Reveries in the Rain] cannot function properly under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed an issue that [Isolde - And All That Jazz] may not display properly when casting Ultimate in battle.
  • Fixed an issue for naming critters in [Ms. NewBabel's Critter Rehabilitation Center] on certain devices.
  • Fixed an issue that some characters' L2D graphics were not displayed properly on certain devices.
  • Fixed some other text issues.
That concludes our maintenance schedule and other details for the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

