Should you reroll in Destiny: Rising? 

'Should a player be rerolling in Destiny: Rising' is a question that has been on everyone's minds since launch. Despite following the famous looter-shooter title's footsteps, NetEase's new project in the Destiny franchise is still a Gacha game at heart. Rerolling is a well-known practice in these games, where players go through the prologue, unlock the Gacha banners, pull for the characters, then create another account until they get the characters they want.

Ad

Regarding Destiny: Rising, rerolling for characters is not worth it, and there are multiple reasons behind this. This article dives deep into the reasons why you shouldn't reroll and enjoy the game at your own pace.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why you should not reroll in Destiny: Rising?

The three characters that players will look to get in their accounts include Tan-2 or Jolder from the permanent banner, alongside limited Gwynn in the first 10 pulls. Many players will attempt the latter, which we think is a waste of time.

Ad

Trending

Pandora-7 in Haven of Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

Firstly, the Gacha banners unlock after players talk with Pandora-7, taking them approximately 30 minutes. By standard, this is already an inconvenience, as the unlocking time for a Gacha system at the start determines the efficiency of the rerolling process.

Ad

Secondly, players looking to get either Tan-2 or Jolder from the permanent banner will eventually get one of those characters, as the game promises to hand out 132 Blue Bon Boyage pulls over time. All the more reason for players to take it slow and play the game, instead of rushing it through a long prologue every time.

Mythic choice after 180 pulls in permanent banner (Image via NetEase)

Lastly, players looking to get Gwynn in the first 10 pulls should wait and either keep trying with additional Lumia Leaves or save for future characters. As it stands right now, having utility characters from the permanent banner, such as Tan-2 or Jolder, will prove more worthy than Gwynn.

Ad

Hence, take your time accumulating the blue pulls, and eventually, you will get one of the two characters from the permanent banner. For Gwynn, collect Lumia Leaves, and she will stay for 28 days, which is enough time to reach the 60 pull mark.

Free Lumia Leaves and standard pulls in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

Note that Gacha games have a history of releasing limited characters that powercreep any other character that comes before. Hence, do not bother running through the tiring prologue just for Gwynn, as there will be stronger characters than her in the future.

Ad

Follow our articles for Destiny Rising:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More