Solo Leveling Arise Dimensional Advancement Developer Note: Artifact system changes, New Guild content, and upcoming updates

Netmarble has released a new Solo Leveling Arise Dimensional Advancement Developer Note on the title’s official Netmarble forum. It discusses forthcoming April and May updates, listing the content and detailing the changes. Players can look forward to new Guild content, events, and features. The developers will also introduce fresh Artifact sets, a system to reforge Artifacts to upgrade their abilities, and more.

This article outlines everything discussed in the latest SLA Developer Note.

Details about the Artifact system changes in Solo Leveling Arise Dimensional Advancement Developer Note

Netmarble will add new Artifacts in the April update (Image via Netmarble)

1) New Instance Dungeons and Encore Missions stages and Artifact sets

As a change in the Artifact system, the developers are expanding the levels of Instance Dungeons and Encore Missions. The April update will add ten more stages, expanding from the current 20 to 30. Solo Leveling Arise players will be able to play Proof of the Strong stages after completing the 30th stage.

Some of the newly added stages will drop higher-level Artifact sets. Players can also get new Artifact sets upon clearing them.

2) Improvements to the Artifact farming system

After the April update, some Solo Leveling Arise Artifacts won’t be included in the reward pool of the higher-difficulty dungeons. Here is the list:

Crimson Knight

Dragon Knight

High-ranking Demon

Holy

Skeleton

Behemoth

Red-eyed

Aquamarine

Players will get higher-level Artifacts or new ones instead of the above. Additionally, Netmarble will ease the process of obtaining Artifacts in the April update. Gamers will be able to select their desired Artifact sets and exchange them for Proof of the Strong tokens.

3) Artifact reforge system

Netmarble will introduce a new Artifact reforge system according to the Solo Leveling Arise Dimensional Advancement Developer Note. This aims to balance the synergy between new Artifact sets and existing ones.

With the reforge system, players will be able to upgrade their existing Artifacts to improve their effects. One can obtain the materials required to reforge by clearing the Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions stages.

Details about the new Guild content in the Solo Leveling Arise Dimensional Advancement Developer Note

Netmarble will add Guild boss rage battle as Guild All-Out War with new mechanics (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the details about the new Guild content discussed in the Solo Leveling Arise Dimensional Advancement Developer Note:

Guild Boss changes

After the April update, Netmarble will add Guild Boss rage battles as Guild All-Out War. Players can make two lineups to challenge the Guild boss. They can include only six hunters with Sung Jinwoo per lineup, as opposed to the current nine. Players can’t use the hunters used in the first lineup in the other. Additionally, the Guild boss will have a weakness to only three elemental weaknesses, as opposed to being weak to all.

Netmarble will also add more difficulty tiers to the Guild boss stages, allowing powerful players to get greater rewards. Additionally, those who’ve cleared the highest tier will be able to contribute to their group by earning Guild Contribution points.

About the new Guild All-Out War

In the Guild All-Out War, five Guilds with the same rank will compete against each other. Netmarble will determine the winner among them with the priority order, as given below:

Total Rage generated against the Guild Boss > Total damage dealt to the Boss > Guild member participation rate

Details about the upcoming updates in the Solo Leveling Arise Dimensional Advancement Developer Note

Netmarble will introduce a new hunter, Seroin, in the April update (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has also listed the content of the upcoming April and May updates in the Solo Leveling Arise Dimensional Advancement Developer Note. Here are the details:

April updates

Expansion of the Battlefield of Trails to Floor 70.

Expansion to the Armory system

New Reverse Story hard mode

New Battle Mission Information display that allows players to view the insufficient trophies conveniently.

New Water-type hunter, Seorin

May updates

One-year Anniversary appreciation event.

New Multiplay feature in the Simulation Gate game mode.

Two new Stories: Busan Knights Raid and School Dungeon Break

Expansion to the Gems slot

A new Skill Rune Amplification feature

A new SSR hunter

A new Shadow

Distribution of the Pixiv Competition winner costume

In addition to the above fresh content, players can look forward to the next story update: Sung Jinah Goes to School. Moreover, Netmarble is planning to add fresh challenge content in future updates: Power of Destruction World Integrated Ranking and Very Hard difficulty in the Story Mode.

