Solo Leveling Arise Winter Fang weapon guide: How to get, stats, and skills

Winter Fang is the exclusive Sung Jinwoo weapon that was released on May 22, 2025. It is an SSR rarity weapon and deals Water elemental damage to enemies with its attacks. Jinwoo gains Super Armor while using the weapon’s skill, Wolf’s Shadow. It can apply the Isolation effect that buffs damage dealt and critical hit damage if players equip Title: Wolf Assassin Blessing Stone.

This article provides a guide to getting the latest Sung Jinwoo weapon, its stats, and details of skills in Solo Leveling Arise.

How to get Winter Fang in Solo Leveling Arise

You can get the weapon from Custom Draw and Weapon Custom Draw (Image via Netmarble)

You can get Winter Fang from the Custom Draw and Weapon Custom Draw. Both banners allow you to select the weapon to boost its drop rate. Pulling on the Custom Draw banner requires Custom Draw Tickets, and Weapon Custom Draw requires Weapon Custom Draw Tickets or 250 Essence Stones.

Stats of Winter Fang in Solo Leveling Arise

Stats of the latest Sung Jinwoo weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the stats of the latest Sung Jinwoo weapon in Solo Leveling Arise:

At base level, 1:

Attack: 400

HP: 400

At max level, 120:

Attack: 3080

HP: 4650

Precision: 4000

Skills of Winter Fang in Solo Leveling Arise

Advancement Tier effects (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the details of Winter Fang’s skills in Solo Leveling Arise at max level:

Basic Attack: It deals 197.91%/201.62%/207.8% damage at stage 1/2/3. The skill also inflicts the Airborne effect when it hits enemies.

It deals 197.91%/201.62%/207.8% damage at stage 1/2/3. The skill also inflicts the Airborne effect when it hits enemies. Core Attack: It deals 667.95% damage and inflicts the Airborne effect when hit.

It deals 667.95% damage and inflicts the Airborne effect when hit. Wolf’s Shadow (Basic Skill): It deals 1848.24% damage, cools down in 25 seconds, and consumes 229 Mana Power (MP). The skill also inflicts the Airborne effect when hit.

Below are the details of the weapon’s passive and its effect at all Advancement tiers:

Passive: It activates the Isolation effect if Sung Jinwoo equips the Title: Wolf Assassin Blessing stone. The Wolf’s Shadow becomes a Wolf’s Echo for three seconds when Jinwoo’s Power Gauge reaches 30% or higher. Wolf’s Echo deals the same amount of damage as Wolf’s Shadow and consumes 30% Power Gauge. Sung Jinwoo also gains Super Armor while using Wolf’s Shadow.

It activates the Isolation effect if Sung Jinwoo equips the Blessing stone. The becomes a for three seconds when Jinwoo’s Power Gauge reaches 30% or higher. deals the same amount of damage as and consumes 30% Power Gauge. Sung Jinwoo also gains Super Armor while using Wolf’s Shadow. Advancement Tier 1: The Wolf’s Echo becomes White Wolf’s Night for three seconds while Sung Jinwoo uses the Wolf’s Echo skill. Jinwoo’s Power Gauge recharges by 10% when he uses a Water elemental skill (cools down in one second). When Wolf’s Shadow or Wolf’s Echo hits, it activates the Silver Mark effect on the enemy (cools down in 0.5 seconds). Extreme Evasion activates if Jinwoo gets hit in the air while using White Wolf’s Night skill.

The Wolf’s Echo becomes for three seconds while Sung Jinwoo uses the Wolf’s Echo skill. Jinwoo’s Power Gauge recharges by 10% when he uses a Water elemental skill (cools down in one second). When Wolf’s Shadow or Wolf’s Echo hits, it activates the effect on the enemy (cools down in 0.5 seconds). activates if Jinwoo gets hit in the air while using skill. Advancement Tier 2: It increases Water damage by 10%.

It increases Water damage by 10%. Advancement Tier 3: Jinwoo’s Power Gauge charges by 50% upon entering the battle. It activates the Dusk effect while Jinwoo uses Wolf’s Shadow or Wolf’s Echo .

Jinwoo’s Power Gauge charges by 50% upon entering the battle. It activates the effect while Jinwoo uses . Advancement Tier 4: It decreases the Wolf’s Shadow cooldown by 20%.

It decreases the cooldown by 20%. Advancement Tier 5: It enhances the Dusk and Silver Mark effects.

Explanation of status effects:

Isolation: It permanently increases damage dealt and critical hit damage by 30%.

It permanently increases damage dealt and critical hit damage by 30%. White Wolf’s Night: It deals the same damage as Wolf’s Shadow.

It deals the same damage as Wolf’s Shadow. Silver Mark: It increases the damage of Wolf’s Night by 55% and grants the Super Armor effect to Jinwoo for three seconds.

It increases the damage of Wolf’s Night by 55% and grants the Super Armor effect to Jinwoo for three seconds. Dusk: It buffs the critical hit rate of Wolf’s Shadow, Wolf’s Echo, and White Wolf’s Night by 15%. Additionally, it buffs the critical hit damage of Wolf’s Shadow, Wolf’s Echo, and White Wolf’s Night by 40% for three seconds.

It buffs the critical hit rate of Wolf’s Shadow, Wolf’s Echo, and White Wolf’s Night by 15%. Additionally, it buffs the critical hit damage of Wolf’s Shadow, Wolf’s Echo, and White Wolf’s Night by 40% for three seconds. Enhanced Dusk: It buffs the critical hit rate of Wolf’s Shadow, Wolf’s Echo, and White Wolf’s Night by 25%. Additionally, it buffs the critical hit damage of Wolf’s Shadow, Wolf’s Echo, and White Wolf’s Night by 80%. Moreover, it buffs the Water damage of Wolf’s Shadow, Wolf’s Echo, and White Wolf’s Night by 80%. These effects remain active for three seconds.

It buffs the critical hit rate of Wolf’s Shadow, Wolf’s Echo, and White Wolf’s Night by 25%. Additionally, it buffs the critical hit damage of Wolf’s Shadow, Wolf’s Echo, and White Wolf’s Night by 80%. Moreover, it buffs the Water damage of Wolf’s Shadow, Wolf’s Echo, and White Wolf’s Night by 80%. These effects remain active for three seconds. Enhanced Silver Mark: It increases the damage of White Wolf’s Night by 55%. The effect remains active for three seconds, stacking up to two times.

That concludes our Winter Fang weapon guide for Solo Leveling Arise.

