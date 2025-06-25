Squad Busters balance changes (June 25, 2025): Hero buffs, Power Tank adjustment, and more

Supercell has rolled out the latest set of Squad Busters balance changes on June 25, 2025, including Hero buffs, Power Tank adjustments, and more. If you are frustrated with stunlock fights or the demolition of your defensive setup, then this patch should be a welcome update. Health buffs have been given to various characters, and the stun and loot pickup mechanics have been adjusted to improve the meta.

Hero and Squaddie Health buffs in the Squad Busters balance changes

Barbarian King's HP has been increased (Image via Supercell)

Aggressive squads were bursting defensive teams too quickly earlier, so this patch has given players more breathing room by buffing Health across the board.

Hero Health buffs:

Archer Queen: 7500 → 8500 (+13%)

Barbarian King: 9100 → 10000 (+10%)

Mortis: 7000 → 7800 (+11%)

Royale King: 6400 → 7200 (+13%)

Sonic: 7200 → 7400 (+3%)

Squaddie Health buffs:

Bandit: 2000 -> 2500 (25%)

Barbarian: 2000 -> 2100 (5%)

Battle Healer: 2100 -> 2600 (24%)

Chicken: 1600 -> 2000 (25%)

Colt: 1500 -> 1600 (7%)

Dynamike: 1550 -> 1750 (13%)

El Primo: 3000 -> 3750 (25%)

Goblin: 1600 -> 2000 (25%)

Greg: 1600 -> 2000 (25%)

Heavy: 2200 -> 2300 (5%)

Ice Wizard: 1550 -> 1750 (13%)

Leon: 1650 -> 1800 (9%)

Mavis: 1600 -> 2000 (25%)

Medic: 1550 -> 1950 (26%)

Nita: 1650 -> 1900 (15%)

Poco: 1200 -> 1500 (25%)

Shelly: 1800 -> 2250 (25%)

Witch: 1550 -> 1700 (10%)

Wizard: 1550 -> 1750 (13%)

Battle Healer Trait boost:

Baby: 1250 → 2000 (+60%)

Super: 1500 → 3000 (+100%)

Ultimate: 2100 → 4000 (+91%)

Heavy Trait boost

Baby: 500 → 2000 (+300%)

Super: 1000 → 3000 (+200%)

Trader’s Trait changes:

The Potion’s effect changed from 35% Attack Speed to a 25% Damage increase.

The Coin requirement for Mega Potion increased from 30 to 40.

These changes make defensive squads and healing options more viable, giving you a better shot at surviving against those hyper-aggressive comps.

Also read: Spike in Squad Busters details

Power Tank, loot range, and other adjustments in the Squad Busters balance changes

If you’ve used the Power Tank recently, you probably noticed how easily it could stunlock an enemy Hero with the right Traits and Powers. While that might’ve felt great for you, it wasn’t fun for anyone on the receiving end.

This update fixes that by reducing the Power Tank’s base Attack Speed boost from 35% to just 5% and completely removing the knockback effect from both Power Tank and Tank attacks. You’ll still get solid frontline muscle, but without the unfair lockdowns.

Meanwhile, the loot pickup range has been increased by 15% in the latest Squad Busters balance changes to help struggling squads gather nearby loot. Now you won’t have to circle awkwardly around Coins, Hearts, and Gems mid-battle. Just move close to collect them.

Furthermore, the effect of slowed-down movement after taking damage has been reduced in both amount and duration. It’s still important for balancing escapes and chasing, but this fix makes moving and attacking feel smoother after getting hit.

Also read: Squad Busters 2.0 update details

Bug fixes in the Squad Busters balance changes

The bug associated with Mortis has been removed (Image via Supercell)

Several annoying issues have also been patched:

Mortis’ Monster Charge IV now summons the correct number of Bats.

Super Sonic battle completions now properly count toward quests.

Mega Crabs and Royal Recruits' summon limits have been introduced to prevent overloading matches.

The loot drops of Mega Crabs and Royal Recruits have been temporarily removed as part of the latest Squad Busters balance changes, but will return in a future update.

Cookie Goblin will no longer jumpscare you mid-match.

