Squad Busters balance changes (May 27, 2025): All buffs, nerfs, and changes explained

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified May 27, 2025 22:09 IST
Cover
Latest balance changes in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

The Squad Busters balance changes are live, introducing much-needed tweaks to Heroes and game modes. If you’ve been frustrated by fast PvP eliminations or certain abilities feeling impossible to dodge, this update directly targets that. With boosted Health stats for your Heroes and Squaddies, reworked abilities like Mega Fireball and Bea’s Bees, and adjustments to loot drops in different modes, you’ll find battles offering more back-and-forth action.

This article further details the Squad Busters balance changes introduced on May 27, 2025.

All buffs in the latest Squad Busters balance changes

Mortis charging ahead (Image via Supercell)
Mortis charging ahead (Image via Supercell)

The game's 2.0 update made battles faster than expected, leaving you with little time to counter or recover during intense squad fights. To fix that, this patch boosts the Health of several Heroes and Squaddies, giving you more time for strategy and comebacks.

Here are the buffs to Hero's health:

  • Barbarian King: 7200 → 8300 (+15%)
  • Archer Queen: 6500 → 7500 (+15%)
  • Mortis: 5800 → 7000 (+21%)

Meanwhile, the Squaddies received the following buff in the latest Squad Busters balance changes:

  • Barbarian: 1700 → 2000 (+18%)
  • El Primo: 2000 → 2400 (+20%)
  • Shelly: 1650 → 1800 (+9%)
  • Heavy: 1850 → 2200 (+19%)
  • Nita’s Bruce: 2500 → 3000 (+20%)
  • Bandit: 1650 → 2000 (+21%)
  • Battle Healer: 1800 → 2100 (+17%)
  • Pam: 1700 → 1900 (+12%)
  • Mega Crab: 4500 → 5400 (+20%)
  • Hog Rider: 1700 → 1950 (+15%)
  • Miner: 2050 → 2300 (+12%)
  • Frank: 1900 → 2300 (+21%)
  • Optimus Prime: 2250 → 2500 (+11%)

Medic’s Heal also receives a 30% buff, so you’ll notice better sustain in squad battles.

If you enjoy farming builds, Mavis struggled a bit after the previous patch. Now, she picks carrots 25% faster and drops better loot. In Gem Hunt, her carrots drop 4x more Gems, while in Showdown modes, you’ll get 23% more Coins from her Carrot Patches.

Meanwhile, the Mega Fireball II received the following buff:

  • Does 1 extra tick of damage for 17% extra damage: 6 -> 7 ticks (+17%).
  • Fire debuff duration increased: 2.4s -> 2.8s (+17%).
  • Ultra ability text value updated: 50% -> 85%.

Lastly, there's a small improvement to the lasting duration of Turbo Boots in the latest Squad Busters balance changes. For Mortis, the duration increased from 2 sec to 2.5 sec, whereas for others, it has improved from 2.75 sec to 3.5 sec.

All nerfs in the latest Squad Busters balance changes

Bea&#039;s stats are modified (Image via Supercell)
Bea's stats are modified (Image via Supercell)

In contrast to Mega Fireball II, Mega Fireball I received a significant nerf in this update:

  • Travel speed reduced by 25%.
  • The impact damage reduced from 990 to 820 (-17%)

On the contrary, the Bea's bees received the following changes:

  • Bee Frenzy power: Damage per hit reduced from 182 to 155 (-20%).
  • Bee Frenzy duration: Lasts 20% longer for both levels.
  • Circling bees trait: Damage down 40%, speed up 40%, resulting in a 15% overall DPS reduction.

Meanwhile, there are certain changes to loot that can be acquired during a match. The extra Coins dropped from busted Squaddies now scale based on squad size. Smaller Squads drop less, and larger Squads drop slightly more in Showdown. In Gem Hunt, busted Squaddies will now drop 50% fewer Gems from their squad total.

Miscellaneous changes in the Squad Busters balance changes

Here are the required details:

  • Ultimate Wizard released.
  • Game Center account recovery is working properly for guest accounts.
  • Matchmaking bugs in Duos fixed.

