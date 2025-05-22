Squad Busters: How to unlock Hero Mortis in Piñata community event?

With the recent Squad Busters 2.0 update, Supercell revealed the first five Heroes who will lead their squad on the battlefield. Each Hero has different abilities and can be unlocked either for free or through in-game purchase, except Mortis. The Hero Mortis can only be unlocked in the upcoming Piñata community event, depending on your luck.

On that note, this article highlights how players can unlock Hero Mortis in the upcoming Squad Busters Piñata community event.

How to unlock Hero Mortis in the Squad Busters' Piñata community event?

The upcoming event will start on May 23 at 11:00 UTC and will last for eight days, providing ample opportunity to unlock Hero Mortis.

Each day, you can team up with good players and break up to five Piñatas by collecting Piñatas Sticks. These items are available across various game modes, especially the Duos mode, where you can collect the highest number of Piñatas Sticks.

Out of the five daily Piñatas, four will be normal ones that will unlock Coins or Hero Mortis, while the last one will have golden skin and will reward you with Hero Points. You can use it to progress in the Hero tracker and upgrade the existing Heroes with new skills or skins.

If you complete all four milestones, you can unlock up to 1300 Hero Points alongside Hero Mortis and several Coins to boost your in-game storage. However, to accomplish the objective, you must carefully select your teammates who have good skills and play regularly.

Abilities of Hero Mortis in Squad Busters

Mortis charging ahead (Image via Supercell)

Hero Mortis is the powerful bat's summoner who can send in the summoned units while charging forward using his Monster Charge ability. This allows him to summon up to three bats with every charge.

Whenever his bat hits the opponent, Hero Mortis will heal a small percentage of his health to outlast him in battle. Furthermore, he can also summon more bats if he encounters a Tombstone using the dead body of fallen enemies.

He also boasts a Turbo that can increase his mobility and knock back opponents while dealing AOE damage. This is possible only if you stop his Turbo at the precise position when he is surrounded by a lot of enemies.

