Squad Busters Hatchling Run (March 2025): Duration, rewards, and more

The Squad Busters Hatchling Run event has returned for the game's March 2025 season, featuring the Magic Forest Collection skin set as one of the rewards. It is a unique event that allows players to work and advance together, as opposed to other game modes that are centered around head-to-head battles.

To participate, players have to play the Hatchling Run game mode and collect Hatchlings, who act as the currency in this event.

That said, this article highlights the duration, rewards, and other details of the Squad Busters Hatchling Run event.

Squad Busters Hatchling Run: All you need to know

Squad line-up for the Hatchling Run event (Image via Supercell)

Duration

The Hatchling Run arrived on March 21 and it will be available till March 31, 2025. Players have exactly 10 days to play and advance in the event.

Rewards

In the Squad Busters Hatchling Run event, players collect hatchlings from battles and trade them to acquire in-game goodies. The Hatchling Run shop contains the following items:

Magin Forest Collection Skin (One-time purchase):

Druid skin (For the witch): 950 Hatchlings

Forest Goblin skin (For Goblin): 950 Hatchlings

These items will be restocked every day:

100 Gems for the March 2025 Gem Pass: 20 Hatchlings (up to 20)

5x Epic Choice Chest: 100 Hatchlings each (up to 5)

5x Rare Choice Chest: 80 Hatchlings each (up to 5)

5x Common Choice Chest: 60 Hatchlings each (up to 5)

5x Chest Quadruplers: 130 Hatchlings each (up to 5)

5x Chest Tripler: 80 Hatchlings each (up to 5)

5x Chest Doubler: 50 Hatchlings each (up to 5)

Players can access the shop by tapping on the hatchling that's visiting the plaza.

Other details

Here are some other details of the Squad Busters Hatchling Run event:

The Hatchling Run event can be accessed by selecting "Hatchling Run" on the game mode selection screen.

During event battles, you will be teamed up with two other players. All three team members have to work together and rescue Hatchlings.

Rescued Hatchlings drop coins, and only the rescuer can pick them,

Hatchlings can be seen running around on the battlefield, attacking them and depleting their health bar to make them follow you. Afterward, guide them to the Hut in the middle of the arena.

During the battle, monsters will periodically appear to attack players, Hatchlings, and the Hut. Once the Hut runs out of health, the event ends.

