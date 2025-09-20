Squad Busters Squad Update (September 20, 2025): Monster Trophy mode, Hero P.E.K.K.A, and more

The latest Squad Busters Squad Update is live on the game's official YouTube channel. It mainly deals with the upcoming update, giving us a sneak peek of the meta's evolution in the next three months. It starts with the Monster Trophy mode in September 2025, where you can enjoy the true essence of the game, which is to fight, seize, and defend trophies. You can also get the new Hero P.E.K.K.A in October by playing the dedicated game mode.
The update will officially arrive on September 23, 2025, so you’ll have plenty of time to prepare your team for the next three months of non-stop battles. With that said, this article highlights the changes mentioned in the latest Squad Busters Squad Update.
Monster Trophy mode: Squad Busters Squad Update for September
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
September has kicked off with the Monster Trophy mode, where you seize trophies and fight to survive until the very end. You’re tasked to defend, fuse, and finish strong to secure victory. Global scoreboards will be available to highlight your performance among players from around the world, allowing you to compare yourself with the best in the game.
Furthermore, ten free Lucky Boxes, ranging from Common to Legendary rarity, will be provided to keep you hooked to the game.
Also read: Squad Busters June 25 balance changes: Hero buffs, Power Tank adjustments, and more
Hero P.E.K.K.A and Halloween: Squad Busters Squad Update for October
In October, you will be able to catch butterflies and finally unlock the new hero P.E.K.K.A, who arrives with the Mini P.E.K.K.A's Revenge game mode. Strengthen this titan with upgrades and take advantage of its Ultimate Evolution.
Alongside this, the Ultimate Bandit will join the fight, allowing you to collect more coins as rewards. You will also be tasked to protect and escort the new Solo Chick from threats when the Coop comes under attack.
Meanwhile, Halloween will bring the festive flair back with returning costumes and skeleton deployments to add a spooky theme to the game. If that’s not enough, you'll also unlock Arcade Mortis to expand your roster.
Also read: Spike in Squad Busters: Power moves, Traits, and more
Arcade Blitz mode: Squad Busters Squad Update for November
November is set to introduce the Arcade Blitz mode, where fusion will be disabled, forcing you to rely on raw squad strength. This game mode will feature nine players, requiring them to either team up or fight the rest of the crowd on their own. The Massive Squad will also make its return, alongside a new Roulette Chest and a dedicated Arcade Shop.
Check out more articles related to the game:
- Squad Busters June 2025 update patch notes: New Hero, balance changes, and more
- Squad Busters May 27 balance changes
- Is Squad Busters 2.0 worth it?