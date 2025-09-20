Squad Busters Squad Update (September 20, 2025): Monster Trophy mode, Hero P.E.K.K.A, and more

The latest Squad Busters Squad Update is live on the game's official YouTube channel. It mainly deals with the upcoming update, giving us a sneak peek of the meta's evolution in the next three months. It starts with the Monster Trophy mode in September 2025, where you can enjoy the true essence of the game, which is to fight, seize, and defend trophies. You can also get the new Hero P.E.K.K.A in October by playing the dedicated game mode.

Ad

The update will officially arrive on September 23, 2025, so you’ll have plenty of time to prepare your team for the next three months of non-stop battles. With that said, this article highlights the changes mentioned in the latest Squad Busters Squad Update.

Monster Trophy mode: Squad Busters Squad Update for September

Upcoming Monster Trophy game mode (Image via Supercell)

September has kicked off with the Monster Trophy mode, where you seize trophies and fight to survive until the very end. You’re tasked to defend, fuse, and finish strong to secure victory. Global scoreboards will be available to highlight your performance among players from around the world, allowing you to compare yourself with the best in the game.

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, ten free Lucky Boxes, ranging from Common to Legendary rarity, will be provided to keep you hooked to the game.

Also read: Squad Busters June 25 balance changes: Hero buffs, Power Tank adjustments, and more

Hero P.E.K.K.A and Halloween: Squad Busters Squad Update for October

New Hero (Image via Supercell)

In October, you will be able to catch butterflies and finally unlock the new hero P.E.K.K.A, who arrives with the Mini P.E.K.K.A's Revenge game mode. Strengthen this titan with upgrades and take advantage of its Ultimate Evolution.

Ad

Alongside this, the Ultimate Bandit will join the fight, allowing you to collect more coins as rewards. You will also be tasked to protect and escort the new Solo Chick from threats when the Coop comes under attack.

Meanwhile, Halloween will bring the festive flair back with returning costumes and skeleton deployments to add a spooky theme to the game. If that’s not enough, you'll also unlock Arcade Mortis to expand your roster.

Ad

Also read: Spike in Squad Busters: Power moves, Traits, and more

Arcade Blitz mode: Squad Busters Squad Update for November

Arcade-themed mode (Image via Supercell)

November is set to introduce the Arcade Blitz mode, where fusion will be disabled, forcing you to rely on raw squad strength. This game mode will feature nine players, requiring them to either team up or fight the rest of the crowd on their own. The Massive Squad will also make its return, alongside a new Roulette Chest and a dedicated Arcade Shop.

Ad

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More