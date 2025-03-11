Squad Busters Transformers event (March 2025): Duration, rewards, and more

The Squad Busters Transformers event has returned, giving the community another opportunity to collect and upgrade Elita-1 and Optimus Prime. These troops are usually locked behind shop offers or special events, making them harder to acquire. Additionally, exclusive emotes and regular choice sets are also up for grabs.

Ad

That said, this article highlights all the important details about the Squad Busters Transformers event in March 2025.

Squad Busters Transformers event (March 2025): Everything you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Squad Busters Transformers event is a world event featuring a temporary currency called Energons. Other details about this event are provided below:

Duration

This event returned on March 11 and is set to run till March 17, 2025. The community has around seven days to play and advance through it.

Event details

The Squad Busters Transformers event is accessible by tapping on the Optimus Prime visiting the plaza. During the event, players have to collect Energon cubes and exchange them in the event-exclusive shop for rewards.

Ad

Energon cubes can be acquired by:

Opening chests in battle, 1 extra Energon is granted if Elita-1 or Optimus Prime is picked.

Spread around the battlefield.

Defeating transformer enemies, found mostly in Unicorn Attacks game mode.

Purchasing from the in-game store. 250 cubes can be purchased for 15,000 coins.

Rewards

Players can unlock the following rewards by spending their Energons in the event store:

Epic Chest: 150 Energon

150 Energon Rare Chest: 125 Energon

125 Energon Common Chest: 100 Energon

100 Energon Chest Quadrupler: 225 Energon

225 Energon Chest Tripler: 150 Energon

150 Energon Chest Doubler: 75 Energon

75 Energon Baby Optimus Prime: 25 Energon

25 Energon Classic Optimus Prime: 150 Energon

150 Energon Super Optimus Prime: 1400 Energon

1400 Energon Baby Elita-1: 25 Energon

25 Energon Classic Elita-1: 150 Energon

150 Energon Super Elita-1: 1400 Energon

1400 Energon Transformers Emote: 50 Energon

Ad

Since Elita-1 and Optimus Prime are hard to acquire, consider collecting them first. Additionally, any unspent Energons will disappear, so players are advised to use them before March 17, 2025.

Also read: Squad Busters roadmap 2025: What we know so far

Transformer skins

Along with Optimus Prime and Elita-1, Transformer-themed skins have also returned to Squad Busters and are available for purchase. Robot Skins for these characters can be purchased for 500 Style Tickets:

Barbarian

Medic

Archer Queen

Ad

Check out our other articles on Squad Busters:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback