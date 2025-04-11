Supercell announced a new experimental weapon in mo.co weekend event

The community manager of Supercell's new monster-hunting title recently posted a video of devs talking about the arrival of a new experimental weapon in the mo.co weekend event. The post confirmed the rumors floating in the community. This is a new experimental weapon in mo.co that players will get to try when the next weekend event goes live.

While the developer did not release details regarding the upcoming weekend event, they shared glimpses of how the new weapon will work. Read on to learn everything we know so far about the new experimental weapon in the mo.co weekend event.

Shotbow is the new experimental weapon in the mo.co weekend event

According to the video posted on the official website of the game, Shotbow is the new experimental weapon in mo.co, arriving with the upcoming weekend event. It looks like a crossbow, and throws three projectiles within a fan-shaped area in front of it.

These projectiles will pierce through the monsters and hit multiple targets at once. This weapon also has a special power shot that knocks the monster wave back.

While the developer did not reveal a release date for the next weekend event. However, since these events arrive on Saturdays, it is expected that the one in question will arrive on April 12, 2025.

Note that the Shotbow is still an experimental weapon, and the developer hasn't confirmed it's release in the game. If the Shotbow is released in, it will become the eighth obtainable weapon in the game.

Everything we know about the upcoming mo.co weekend event

According to the official X post, the upcoming mo.co weekend event is called the Shotbow Mayhem event. There are two modes: regular and hard.

This is a custom map, so the event's map does not have many similarities with other mo.co maps. In the video, there is a constant wave of monsters you have to defend against.

There is a Rift unstable timer, and you and your team have to defeat the boss monster before the timer goes off while defending the Rift from multiple waves of monsters.

The official post does not reveal any other update about the upcoming Shotbow Mayhem weekend event in mo.co. However, it seems like it will be fun to team up with in-game friends to hunt monsters during the weekends.

The new weapon in the mo.co weekend event is currently live in the game. The Shotbow will last in the game until the Shotbow Mayhem event's conclusion — April 13, 2025 (speculative).

