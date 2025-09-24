Umbrosa in Honor of Kings: All skills explored

Level Infinite has released Umbrosa in Honor of Kings. She is skilled with four abilities, including Whirling Featherblades, Feverish Dance, Feathered Tempest, and Final Frenzy. These make Umbrosa a fierce warrior on the battlefield; using them skillfully can easily pave your way to victory.

Read on to learn about all the abilities of Umbrosa in Honor of Kings.

All the skills of Umbrosa in Honor of Kings explored

Whirling Featherblades

Umbrosa in Honor of Kings performs a basic attack, where she spins and throws a flying blade at a far-off target. Before the character performs another ranged attack, the blade returns to her.

If Umbrosa uses her basic attack just before the blade returns, it instantly rebounds to attack again. The more of these rebound attacks she performs, the more speed her blade gains and the higher damage output her basic ranged attack receives.

When close to a target, Umbrosa uses her melee weapon, performing a flurry of strikes on enemies. Also, the marked targets hit by her Skill 2 are inflicted with extra damage.

Feverish Dance

Umbrosa moves in a circular motion and deals damage to enemies as well as slows them down. After this, she gains a burst of speed and enters the Fevered state, which grants her movement and attack speed boosts that fade away over time.

Feathered Tempest

Umbrosa dashes forward and pushes her enemies back while dealing some damage. Doing so activates all Featherblade marks on hit enemies.

If there are enemies in front, she unleashes various flying blades at them; each attack deals decent damage and recovers some portion of her health. Also, each hit removes one mark from the target.

The health she recovers in this skill is halved when fighting non-hero units. However, if Umbrosa is in her Indomitable state, the final attack deals extra damage.

Final Frenzy

Umbrosa in Honor of Kings triggers the glory of Austren, inflicting decent damage on nearby enemies, and gaining Health and Movement Speed that fades away over time.

She then enters the Indomitable state in which she gains health. However, her health bar doesn't increase until the state ends. If she dies while her Ultimate is not on cooldown, she slowly resurrects and attacks nearby enemies.

