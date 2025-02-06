What is Catagrams? Everything you need to know about the upcoming word puzzle game

Catagrams is an upcoming word puzzle game currently in the works by Ponderosa Games. According to the trailer and developer notes, the game will have unique illustrations featuring hand-drawn images of cats. The title promises to have relaxing and cozy gameplay and will be available for iOS and Android devices. Ponderosa's Catagrams will be free to download with some micro-transactions afterward.

With that said, this article highlights everything we know about Ponderosa Game's Catagrams so far.

More on Catagrams by Ponderosa Games

The title was set to release on February 6, 2025. Once the game is released, interested players will be able to download it from the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Here are other details of this game:

Gameplay

A level in the Catagrams game (Image via Ponderosa Games)

The Catagrams will be a word puzzle game, which will task players to arrange threads of letters to create strings of words.

When a stage begins, players will be presented with random letters, which they have to arrange into cohesive words. As a hint, each letter block will have a colored horizontal or vertical line.

These colored lines will help determine which words go together. However, players still have to arrange them in the correct order to complete the level. Completing stages will reward players with accessories for their cats.

Features of Catagram

Here are some of the other features of the upcoming puzzle game:

The game will feature hand-drawn images of cats, which can be customized with accessories won by completing levels.

Players will be able to customize the word length and difficulty of the puzzles. Easy puzzles will be perfect for shorter playing sessions.

The game will have an 'Infinite Puzzle' mode, which will allow players to play limitless puzzles — a paid feature of the Catagram game.

50% of proceeds from the 'Treat Package' in the game will go towards a rotating cat rescue.

On top of all these features, developers have announced that the game will feature new puzzles daily.

