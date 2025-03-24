Which Reverse 1999 banner is worth pulling in the version 2.4 update?

The version 2.4 update will feature four Reverse 1999 banners. Timekeepers will get a new banner in each phase, featuring one debut character at a boosted drop rate. The other two returning banners will be live from Phase One and remain available till Phase Two, featuring existing characters at a boosted drop rate. One of the returning banners offers two new Euphoria characters - Voyager and Jessica.

Ad

This article analyzes each banner, helping Timekeepers make an informed decision on which is worth pulling on.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

All Reverse 1999 banners in version 2.4 update, explained

Here is the list of Reverse 1999 banners in the version 2.4 update, their duration, explanation, and the characters they feature:

1) Playing in Rainbow Clef (March 27 to April 10, 2025)

Playing in Rainbow Cliff banner (Image via Bluepoch)

Featured characters:

Ad

Trending

6-star Barcarola of Star Afflatus (new)

5-star Necrologist of Mineral Afflatus

5-star Baby Blue of Star Afflatus

The Playing in Rainbow Clef Reverse 1999 banner features the new 6-star, Barcarola, and a new mechanic - Impromptu Incantation. It is an extra card that damages a single target without using any Action Points. Timekeepers must accumulate and distribute Inspiration to the teammates' cards and use them to trigger the Impromptu Incantation.

Those who want to play the Impromptu Incantation team can pull for her. However, they must add Voyager (with Euphoria unlocked) to the team to help build Inspiration. Her Euphoria upgrade can make the Impromptu Incantation’s one-target damage to AoE.

Ad

Building Inspiration to trigger Impromptu Incantation (and increasing its damage) requires more AP than usual. So, the team must have a passive healer for survival. As of now, there are no such healers that can fit excellently in the Impromptu Incantation team.

Those wanting to pull on this Reverse 1999 banner must consider these things in the version 2.4 meta. In version 2.6, Bluepoch will introduce a new character, Aleph, who uses Impromptu Incantation. Including him in the team will significantly increase the team’s overall damage. He and Voyager are must-have Arcanists with Barcarola.

Ad

2) A Shell on the Waves (April 10 to April 24, 2025)

A Shell on the Waves banner (Image via Bluepoch)

Featured characters:

Ad

6-star Fatutu of Mineral Afflatus (new)

5-star Tennant of Beast Afflatus

5-star Satsuki of Plant Afflatus

Fatutu is the featured character in A Shell on the Waves Reverse 1999 banner. She is a survival character who applies critical damage and damage taken debuff on enemies with her Spirit Shells, making room for DPS characters to deal high damage. Her Spirit Shells also heal allies when Fatutu retrieves them.

Fatutu's Basic Skill 2 boosts her team’s survivability by evenly distributing health to all teammates. This skill also has a similar ability to that of Kakania of Plant Afflatus. It grants Shared Shells, Shared Fate that distributes damage an ally takes among all allies, and helps mitigate damage from enemies' one-target attacks.

Ad

Fatutu can also dispel one random Stats Down, Neg Status, and Control from all allies with her Basic Skill 1. She is one of the best characters for Reveries in the Rain game mode. Her presence in the team will heal allies, increase damage, and boost the team’s survivability. Timekeepers can pull the 6-star Fatutu and use them in any team.

3) Yearning of the Water (April 1 to April 14, 2025)

Yearning of the Water banner (Image via Bluepoch)

Featured characters:

Ad

6-star Tuesday of Spirit Afflatus

6-star J of Beast Afflatus

This Reverse 1999 banner features two characters — Tuesday of Spirit Afflatus and J of Beast Afflatus — at a boosted drop rate. Timekeepers will have a 70% chance to obtain either of the 6-star characters. However, they aren’t guaranteed to get a specific character. So, Timekeepers must be content with whichever 6-star they get from the banner.

Additionally, the Yearning of the Water’s pity won’t carry over to any other Reverse 1999 banners. So, it's better to avoid pulling it.

Ad

4) Ripples on the Water (March 27 to April 24, 2025)

Ripples on the Water banner (Image via Bluepoch)

Featured characters:

Ad

6-star Voyager of Star Afflatus

6-star Jessica of Plant Afflatus

6-star Lilya of Beast Afflatus

Ms. NewBabel of Mineral Afflatus

The returning Reverse 1999 banner, Ripples on the Water, allows players to select one character to boost its drop rate. The available characters are Voyager of Star Afflatus, Lilya of Beast Afflatus, Jessica of Plat Afflatus, and Ms. NewBabel of Mineral Afflatus. Timekeepers will have a 50% chance to obtain the selected character. If one doesn’t get their selected banner while obtaining a 6-star for the first time, they will get it in the next drop.

Ad

Ripples on the Water’s pity will carry over to the future Ripples on the Water banner. Moreover, the first multi-summon will cost only seven Unilogs. Timekeepers can get the 6-star Voyager from the banner if they want to play the Impromptu Incantation team. Ms. NewBabe is also an excellent Arcanist after the Euphoria upgrade.

Which Reverse 1999 banner should you pull in version 2.4?

Ad

Based on the above discussion, the Fatutu banner, A Shell on the Waves, is a must-pull for the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update. Fatutu is one of the best healers, surpassing even those with their Euphoria upgrade. She can fit in most teams and works excellently on the challenging end-game content, Reveries in the Rain.

Another banner that Timekeepers can pull in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update is Ripples on the Water. One can select the 6-star Voyager if they want to play an Impromptu Incantaion team. However, the best choice for the rate-up in this banner is 6-star Ms. NewBabel. Her shielding capacity has significantly increased after the Euphoria upgrade, proving especially useful in Reveries in the Rain game mode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback