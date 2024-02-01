Kevin Harvick adds Shane van Gisbergen and Corey LaJoie to his management roster ahead of 2024 NASCAR season

Kevin Harvick has succeeded in signing two new drivers as his clients ahead of the 2024 NASCAR season. Recent additions include Cup veteran Corey LaJoie and Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen.

The news was officially announced through a statement issued by KHI Management, the management agency owned by NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick and his wife DeLana. The agency declared on X (formerly Twitter):

Kevin Harvick was thrilled about the expansion. He emphasized that the agency is dedicated to not only help drivers win races but also to support their personal and brand development away from the tracks. As per a statement, he said:

“We’ve added Corey and Shane which is great for us. With Corey established in the Cup Series and Shane making his transition to NASCAR, I am confident KHIM can help them navigate their careers and grow their brands.”

Corey LaJoie is entering his fifth full-time season in the Cup Series and fourth season with Spire Motorsports for this year’s Cup Series championship. Meanwhile, Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, who scored an impressive NASCAR win during his debut in the inaugural Chicago street race last year, is preparing for a full-time Xfinity Series alongside a partial Cup schedule.

As the 2024 NASCAR season approaches, Kevin Harvick is confident in the agency's ability to support Corey LaJoie and Shane van Gisbergen in their careers under his supervision.

Corey LaJoie and Shane van Gisbergen share their excitement after joining Kevin Harvick's management roster

Corey LaJoie and Shane van Gisbergen's addition to KHI Management's lineup for the 2024 NASCAR season has evoked positive responses from both the drivers.

Initially appearing on the official statement issued by Kevin Harvick's agency, their reaction was shared on KHI Management's X account. It reflected their enthusiasm for this major step in their careers.

LaJoie shared his excitement to officially join KHI, as it will be a great step towards achieving success in the series. He said:

“I'm excited to be a part of the team. Having the chance to work officially with KHI will allow me to continue building and evolving my career for years to come. The knowledge Kevin and his team bring to the table is second to none in our industry, whether it's on the track or off."

He also thanked Kevin Harvick for influencing his career:

The Harvick's have had a large impact on my career, from the time I was just a kid trying to find my way, so getting to formalize a working relationship with them and their team is something I'm proud of.”

Meanwhile, Shane van Gisbergen and his family recently moved to the US, which is a big change for him. He expressed his joy at working with Kevin Harvick and the KHI Management team:

"It’s been a huge change for me moving to the USA for 2024 and beyond. It’s an exciting opportunity to team up with Kevin and the KHI Management team.

The three-time Supercars champion also highlighted the support provided both on and off the track:

"I feel like I am in a great place for not only on track but off-track support to help me throughout my NASCAR journey."

Corey LaJoie and Shane van Gisbergen strengthen KHI Management's place in NASCAR. The agency's current lineup of drivers includes Josh Berry, Rickly Stenhouse Jr., Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, Ryan Preece, Land Lewis, Riley Herbst, William Sawalich, Brent Crews and Keelan Harvick.