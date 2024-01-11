Truck Series megastar Corey Heim will return to Sam Hunt Racing for select Xfinity races

Sam Hunt Racing just announced that Corey Heim will join the team in a part-time deal for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

After winning the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season title, Corey Heim will make his debut on March 2 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway driving the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra.

Corey Heim started within the Toyota Racing Development program. His 2023 season was a good one as he secured three wins, saw himself among the top five 12 times, and was in the top ten 19 times across twenty-two starts.

In 2023, Heim participated in four Xfinity Series races with Sam Hunt Racing, which played a part in the team's achievement of their first top-10 finish at Darlington Raceway in May.

His dedication to progress is well aligned with Sam Hunt Racing's goals. The team is excited to have him return in a role for the upcoming 2024 season as Sam Hunt, the 30-year-old owner of Sam Hunt Racing, shared his excitement about Corey Heim's return.

In an official statement, Corey Heim said:

“I can’t wait to join Sam Hunt Racing again in 2024,”. “I saw improvement throughout every start I made with SHR in 2023 from top to bottom, including in myself as a driver.

That’s really what I’m looking for in a partnership — the constant push to be better, and I know SHR will continue to make that their goal in 2024. It really excites me as a driver to be part of a group like this. I’m looking forward to building this year together and contending for wins.”

Heim is all set to make his debut in the 2024 Xfinity Series season at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 2nd at 5 p.m. ET. The 300-mile race can be watched on FOX Sports 1. There will be radio coverage provided by the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

With Heim making progress in his racing career, his partnership with Sam Hunt Racing promises a competitive 2024 Xfinity Series season.

Corey Heim sets the record of the youngest driver in Truck Series history to have 13 consecutive top-10 finishes

Corey Heim secured his fifth career victory, and third of the season, in the Truck Series. As the regular season champion, Heim not only showcased exceptional skills but also earned his spot among the top four contenders.

Breaking the record for being the youngest driver in the history of the Truck Series to have a streak of 13 consecutive top-10 finishes, Hiem continues to show he's consistent. This season, he has achieved 17 top-10 finishes out of 19 races, establishing himself as a top contender in the series.

According to Speedway Digest, Corey Heim said:

"I feel like I've given so many away this year and to win one at the end like that is so special. David Gilliland, Johnny Gray Kevin Ray (team owners) - everyone at TRICON Garage, Scott Zipadelli (crew chief) - thank you. To win one like that is unreal. I feel like I've given so many away, but I feel like I've got one back."

Heim's bold move secured him the lead and ultimately the victory, triumphing over his competitor by a narrow margin of 0.218 seconds.